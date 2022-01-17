The 1st Annual ’90s Con will feature Kathy Najimy, Kimberly J Brown, and other Disney stars.

The first-ever ’90s convention is coming up soon, with an all-star lineup of nostalgic Disney stars.

Kathy Najimy and a few of her Hocus Pocus co-stars, including Omri Katz, Vinessa Shaw, and Jason Marsden, have confirmed to Us Weekly that they will attend the upcoming convention in Hartford, Connecticut, from March 11 to March 13.

Najimy tells Us, “Hocus Pocus is an undeniable classic.”

“Among a plethora of seasonal films that frequently focus on horror and fright, Hocus Pocus has truly stood the test of time, becoming one of the most beloved and iconic films of not only the ’90s, but of the entire Halloween genre.”

We’re ecstatic to be hosting so many of the stars of this film that we grew up watching, and we can’t wait to let loose at ’90s Con.”

The California native is best known for her role as Mary in the 1993 Disney film The Sanderson Sisters, in which she played one of the eerie Sanderson sisters.

After years of speculation, a sequel was finally confirmed in December 2020, with Najimy reuniting with former co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Bette Midler.

Later this year, the film will be released on Disney(plus).

The fact that Hocus Pocus is still popular today, according to Marsden, who voiced the film’s feline star Thackery Binx, is “an absolute trip.”

“Hocus Pocus has become a Halloween tradition for me in the same way that Bad Santa, Elf, and Gremlins have become Christmas traditions!” he adds.

“It’s exciting and humbling to share space with the cast at these events.”

I was hired late in the game on Hocus Pocus, so I’m meeting some of the cast for the first time thanks to events like ’90s Con.

It’s as thrilling for us as it is for the audience.”

Shaw, for one, is overjoyed to be bringing back “the greatest Halloween movie of all time” at That’s 4 Entertainment’s event.

Halloweentown gave Hocus Pocus a run for its money.

In March, Kimberly J Brown, aka Marnie Parker, will be representing her Disney franchise.

“I’m ecstatic and honored to be a part of this year’s ’90s Con.”

