the 2020 edition is canceled “with great regret”

EUROVISION 2020 – It was to be expected but it is now confirmed: the 2020 edition of Eurovision is now canceled. It was to be held in Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

[Mis à jour le 18 mars 2020 à 15h38] After several days of crazy rumors, the cancellation of the Eurovision 2020 competition has just been formalized. On the official Twitter account of the event, the organizers published a statement explaining that they must “with great regret announce the cancellation of the Eurovision 2020 competition in Rotterdam”. This decision follows “the uncertainty created by the proliferation of Covid-19 across Europe and the restrictions put in place by the governments of the countries distributing the competition as well as the Dutch authorities”. The competition, which was to be held from May 12 to 16, will therefore not take place and the organizers say they are studying the possibility of organizing the competition in the Netherlands in 2021.

“We would like to pay tribute to the Dutch broadcasting team and the 41 members who worked so hard to organize the competition this year. We are heartbroken, just like them, that the Eurovision competition will not be held not in May and we know that the whole Eurovision family around the world will continue to show love and support during this difficult time. “

Corridor noises had given Eurovision organizers the will to cancel the competition altogether this year for several days. We heard about it on the set of Touche not at my post in particular. But nothing was confirmed before that. A few hours before the press release from the organizers of the event, the account of the Bulgarian delegation stated that it had no official or unofficial information to share about a possible cancellation. Six hours later, Eurovision 2020 was canceled …

What future for France’s candidate Tom Leeb?

Now that the Eurovision 2020 competition has been canceled, the delegations of each country will have to make a choice: should the same candidates be taken up for the competition which should finally be held in 2021? There is no doubt that the candidates ranked highest by the bookmakers should once again obtain the confidence of their respective delegations. But can we expect that the candidates least liked by professional bettors will actually be replaced? The question needs to be asked. Especially since Tom Leeb belongs to this second category, his song, “The Best In Me”, having not really won the votes since its revelation in mid-February.

On Twitter, the official account of the French delegation for Eurovision said “to take note of the decision to cancel the event by the EBU.” By taking the opportunity to “express our solidarity with Tom Leeb, all the artists and the millions of fans of the event”, the delegation will meet us next year. With Tom Leeb or not? We still know absolutely nothing about it.

Tom Leeb, whose name was initially leaked in the Parisian, is the candidate who was to represent France at Eurovision 2020, competition ultimately canceled due to the health situation caused by the spread of the coronavirus. Singer and actor of 30 years, still little known to the general public, Tom Leeb was born from the union of Michel Leeb and the journalist Béatrice Malicet. Attracted by the scene, he took acting and singing lessons before working with his father, then doing figuration in television series. Also a humorist, he will be playing the show Kévin and Tom, with Kévin Levy, will open for Gad Elmaleh or go to the movies. On the music side, Tom Leeb released his first album on September 20, entitled “Recollection”. In the fall, he had opened for Sting or Tom Jones. Tom Leeb takes over from Bilal Hassani, who finished 16th in the European singing competition last year. Following the cancellation of the Eurovision 2020 competition, it is not yet known if Tom Leeb will keep his place in 2021.

Before the Eurovision 2020 competition was canceled, everything was ready for the French candidate Tom Leeb who presented his song “The Best In Me” in mid February 2020. The love ballad was presented with great fanfare through a clip staged on the Eiffel Tower. The lyrics were written by former singing contest candidates: the Swedish trio Thomas G: Son, Peter Boström and John Lundvik. Amir and Tom Leeb for their part wrote the verses in French. Quite unloved on the internet, the song had to undergo modifications to be sung in an acoustic version, in French in full and thus change its name to be called “My Allie”. For the moment, it is not yet known whether the song and Tom Leeb will always represent France during the Eurovision competition in 2021.

The 2020 edition of the European singing competition was to take place in Rotterdam in the spring of 2020. More specifically, the semi-finals were to take place in the second city of the Netherlands on May 12 and 14, 2020, before the grand finale, which would have had to be held on May 16, 2020. Following the proliferation of the Covid-19 coronavirus, the organizers decided to cancel Eurovision 2020. The competition should however be held in Rotterdam in 2021.

The classification of Eurovision 2019 was not favorable to Bilal Hassani, representing France last year. The French candidate, who was once again one of the favorites, unfortunately finished 16th in the general classification. A disappointment for Bilal Hassani that the bookmakers ranked much higher. Here is the latest Eurovision ranking.

1: Netherlands (498 points)

2. Italy (472 points)

3. Russia (370 points)

4. Switzerland (364 points)

5. Sweden (334 points)

6. Norway (331 points)

7. North Macedonia (305 points)

8. Azerbaijan (302 points)

9. Australia (284 points)

10. Iceland (232 points)

11. The Czech Republic (157 points)

12. Denmark (120 points)

13. Cyprus (109 points)

14. Malta (107 points)

15. Slovenia (105 points)

16. France (105 points)

17. Albania (90 points)

18. Serbia (89 points)

19. San Marino (77 points)

20. Estonia (76 points)

21. Greece (74 points)

22. Spain (54 points)

23. Israel (35 points)

24. Belarus (31 points)

25. Germany (24 points)

26. The United Kingdom (11 points)

At the 2019 edition, the darling of the bookies was Duncan Laurence who represented the Netherlands, with the title Arcade. It was ultimately he who won Eurovision 2019 hands down, ahead of Italy and Russia. Juries and viewers seem to have loved his song about loss and mourning. Unfortunately for France, Bilal Hassani failed to climb to the top of the Eurovision 2019 ranking and finished in 16th place. His interpretation of the title “King” was, however, praised by the public in Tel Aviv.

Since its creation in 1956, France has won the Eurovision competition five times: in 1958, 1960, 1962, 1969 and 1977. Our country is therefore just behind Ireland, which holds the record with seven victories. In 1958, singer André Claveau won France’s first victory with the title Dors, mon amour. Two years later, in 1960, artist Jacqueline Boyer was unanimous in the song Tom Pillibi. In 1962, Isabelle Aubret won Eurovision with the song Un premier amour. Then in 1969, it was Frida Boccara who won the Eurovision competition with the title Un jour, un enfant. Finally, in 1977, the singer Marie Myriam was the last to be won by performing L’oiseau et l’Enfant, a title that had become cult over time for the public.