The 2021 American Music Awards: All the Epic Candid Moments You Might Have Missed

The stars were dressed to impress and ready to have a good time at the 2021 American Music Awards, from their style to their selfies.

Below are all of the action shots from the red carpet and the show!

On Sunday, Nov. 1, one of music’s biggest nights got underway.

BTS, Doja Cat, and Megan Thee Stallion led the pack of winners this year with three statues each, while fans got unforgettable serenades from the likes of Silk Sonic, Jennifer Lopez, and Olivia Rodrigo. 21 inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles—and with Cardi B as the first-time host, you better believe it was a night not to be missed.

Plus, New Kids On The Block and New Edition gave fans a major dose of nostalgia with an epic medley performance.

Needless to say, there was plenty of music to go around, and with so many cameras on hand to capture every moment, there were plenty of photos to remember it all.

At every turn, there was something to see, from the bold fashion to the quick selfies.

Don’t take our word for it, though.

Continue scrolling to see all of the candid moments from the American Music Awards!

BTS is fist-bumping!

No one does it better than Billy Porter when it comes to posing on the red carpet.

Is there a pair of father-daughter duos that you can think of?

Olivia Rodrigo has been spotted!

A frame is required for this photograph.

Hello, Liza!

JoJo, take a breather.

Keep the door open…so that we can get into this show to see Silk Sonic.

Winnie Harlow is the queen of candid photography.

Madelyn Cline opted for the red carpet over the Outer Banks on Sunday.

JoJo Siwa did not miss out on the opportunity to take a selfie with BTS.

We have butterflies, um.

To you, Becky G, the winner.

If this isn’t love, I don’t know what is.

