The 2021 ‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center’ Tree Lighting Special: How to Watch

How to Watch the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Special in 2021

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and with the holiday season fast approaching, people can get into the spirit by watching the annual tree lighting from Rockefeller Center in New York City.

The Christmas in Rockefeller Center special will feature the lighting of the 79-foot tall, nearly 12-ton Norway Spruce as it is decorated at the iconic Manhattan location.

This year’s tree will feature 50,000 LED lights and a Swarovski crystal star atop it.

Erik Pauze, Rockefeller Center’s head gardener who has chosen the tree for the past three decades, previously described how the search begins each year.

“I’m looking for a tree that you’d put in your living room, but on a much larger scale.”

It’s got that perfect, round shape all over it.

“And, most importantly, it has to look good for those kids who turn the corner at 30 Rock; it has to put a huge smile on their faces right away,” Pauze said in a November interview with Rockefeller Center Magazine.

“It must elicit a happy feeling.”

This year’s tree is especially beautiful, and it’s the first from Maryland to grace the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.”

Pauze also emphasized the year-round effort that goes into the event.

“We discovered this year’s tree in March.

We checked in on it from then until May to see how it was doing after the winter… then we started tending to it, watering and feeding it, as well as planning the logistics of moving it to Rockefeller Center,” he added.

“Moving the tree is an operation in and of itself that can take months to plan and execute — from wrapping each branch of the tree to prevent it from bending or snapping to compressing the width to make it fit for travel.”

Following the holiday season, the tree is always donated to Habitat for Humanity to be milled, treated, and turned into lumber for home construction.

At 8 p.m., Christmas will begin in Rockefeller Center.

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, and Al Roker kick off the festive special on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

Carrie will be putting on a show for the audience.

