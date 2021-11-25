The 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature Darren Criss, Hoda Kotb, and other celebrities.

Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Al Roker presided over the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, which featured Darren Criss, Jordan Fisher, and other performers.

Thanksgiving isn’t complete without some high-flying balloons.

The 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which draws families from all over the country to watch musical performances, decadent floats, and more, took place on Thursday, Nov.

This year’s event, hosted by Today’s Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker, featured a star-studded guest list that included Darren Criss, Nelly, Rob Thomas, and Kelly Rowland.

Darren entertained the crowd by performing a rendition of the classic song “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas,” from his new album A Very Darren Crissmas, while standing on Kinder Chocolate’s carnival-themed float. The Glee alum even busted out a kazoo for his performance!

Carrie Underwood also performed her song “Favorite Time of Year” virtually.

Additionally, the casts of your favorite Broadway shows, including Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Wicked, and the upcoming Annie Live!, performed on the streets of New York City.

“We have a full show: 10 marching bands, 15 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 30-plus heritage balloons, and a whole host of performances,” Macy’s executive producer Will Coss told Today recently.

During the parade, Grogu was introduced, as well as a new Ronald McDonald.

If you missed any of the show while checking on your turkey, we’ve included all of the highlights and celebrity sightings in the gallery below.

