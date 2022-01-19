The 2022 GLAAD Media Awards Nominations are Here: See the Full List

The Nominations for the GLAAD Media Awards for 2022 Have Arrived: See the Complete List
The GLAAD Media Awards will be held on April 2 in Los Angeles and May 6 in New York in 2022.
Continue reading to see the complete list of nominees.
Please begin with the drums.
The nominees for the GLAAD Media Awards in 2022 have been announced.
The nominees are chosen based on four criteria: accurate representation of the LGBTQ community, boldness of content, cultural impact, and overall quality. They are announced by RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 finalist Gottmik and on GLAAD’s website.
In a statement, GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said, “This year’s nominees represent powerful projects, stories, and creators that positively shifted culture and enlightened audiences with new and impactful LGBTQ stories.”
“This year, there are more nominations than ever before, highlighting a growing landscape of LGBTQ visibility and serving as a reminder of the critical role that film, television, music, journalism, and other forms of media can play in growing LGBTQ acceptance in the face of ongoing attacks against our community,” says the statement.
GLAAD has added two new categories this year: Outstanding New TV Series and Outstanding Original Graphic Novel Anthology, as well as Special Recognition Awards and the Barbara Gittings Award for Excellence in LGBTQ Media, which will be given to Curve magazine founder Franco Stevens.
The 33rd annual GLAAD Media Awards will be held on Saturday, April 2 in Los Angeles and Friday, May 6 in New York.
Continue reading to see the complete list of nominees.
Exceptional Film – Widespread Release
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures presents Eternals.
Jamie (Amazon Studios) is the talk of the town.
(Netflix) The Mitchells vs. the Machines
tick, tick, tick…
(Netflix) KA-CHA-CHA-CHA-CHA-CHA-CHA-CHA-CHA
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures’ West Side Story is a musical based on the Broadway musical of the same name.
Exceptional Film – Only a Few Screenings
Vertical Entertainment’s Breaking Fast
(Indican Pictures) Gossamer Folds
Tunde Johnson’s Obituary (Video by Wolfe)
Sony Pictures Classics: Parallel Mothers
Hulu (Plan B)
Momentum Pictures’ Port Authority
Utopia (Shiva Baby)
(Magnolia Pictures) Swan Song
(Dark Star Pictures) Tu Me Manques
The Twilight Saga: Twilight’s Kiss (Strand Releasing)
Exceptional Documentary
Hulu’s Changing the Game
Independent Lens (Public Broadcasting Service) “Cured”
NEON (Flee)
(HBO) The Lady and the Dale
HBO’s The Legend of the Underground
No Ordinary Man (Oscilloscope Laboratories) is a film by Oscilloscope Laboratories.
(HBO) Nuclear Family
POV (PBS) “Pier Kids”
Netflix’s “Pray Away”
Pride (FX) is a television series produced by Fox.
The Best Comedy Series
Dickinson (iTunes) Dickinson (iTunes) Dickinson Dickinson Dickinson Dickin
Netflix’s Gentefied
Victor (Hulu)
The Other Two (HBO Max) (HBO) (HBO) (HBO) (HBO
Peacock’s Saved by the Bell
the
The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.