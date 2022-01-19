The 2022 GLAAD Media Awards Nominations are Here: See the Full List

The Nominations for the GLAAD Media Awards for 2022 Have Arrived: See the Complete List

The GLAAD Media Awards will be held on April 2 in Los Angeles and May 6 in New York in 2022.

Continue reading to see the complete list of nominees.

Please begin with the drums.

The nominees for the GLAAD Media Awards in 2022 have been announced.

The nominees are chosen based on four criteria: accurate representation of the LGBTQ community, boldness of content, cultural impact, and overall quality. They are announced by RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 finalist Gottmik and on GLAAD’s website.

In a statement, GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said, “This year’s nominees represent powerful projects, stories, and creators that positively shifted culture and enlightened audiences with new and impactful LGBTQ stories.”

“This year, there are more nominations than ever before, highlighting a growing landscape of LGBTQ visibility and serving as a reminder of the critical role that film, television, music, journalism, and other forms of media can play in growing LGBTQ acceptance in the face of ongoing attacks against our community,” says the statement.

GLAAD has added two new categories this year: Outstanding New TV Series and Outstanding Original Graphic Novel Anthology, as well as Special Recognition Awards and the Barbara Gittings Award for Excellence in LGBTQ Media, which will be given to Curve magazine founder Franco Stevens.

The 33rd annual GLAAD Media Awards will be held on Saturday, April 2 in Los Angeles and Friday, May 6 in New York.

Exceptional Film – Widespread Release

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures presents Eternals.

Jamie (Amazon Studios) is the talk of the town.

(Netflix) The Mitchells vs. the Machines

tick, tick, tick…

(Netflix) KA-CHA-CHA-CHA-CHA-CHA-CHA-CHA-CHA

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures’ West Side Story is a musical based on the Broadway musical of the same name.

Exceptional Film – Only a Few Screenings

Vertical Entertainment’s Breaking Fast

(Indican Pictures) Gossamer Folds

Tunde Johnson’s Obituary (Video by Wolfe)

Sony Pictures Classics: Parallel Mothers

Hulu (Plan B)

Momentum Pictures’ Port Authority

Utopia (Shiva Baby)

(Magnolia Pictures) Swan Song

(Dark Star Pictures) Tu Me Manques

The Twilight Saga: Twilight’s Kiss (Strand Releasing)

Exceptional Documentary

Hulu’s Changing the Game

Independent Lens (Public Broadcasting Service) “Cured”

NEON (Flee)

(HBO) The Lady and the Dale

HBO’s The Legend of the Underground

No Ordinary Man (Oscilloscope Laboratories) is a film by Oscilloscope Laboratories.

(HBO) Nuclear Family

POV (PBS) “Pier Kids”

Netflix’s “Pray Away”

Pride (FX) is a television series produced by Fox.

The Best Comedy Series

Dickinson (Apple TV+)

Netflix’s Gentefied

Victor (Hulu)

The Other Two (HBO Max)

Peacock’s Saved by the Bell

