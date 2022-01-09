The 2022 Golden Globes: How They Might Change Awards Shows Forever

How the 2022 Golden Globes Could Transform Award Shows Forever

In comparison to previous years, the Golden Globes 2022 will be an unusual awards show.

The event was delayed by major controversy and the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, though it is still moving forward in some ways.

The Golden Globes are set to undergo major changes in 2022, which could have ramifications for all award shows in the future.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is the organization that votes on the Golden Globes.

Due to the extreme controversies surrounding this year’s Golden Globes, NBC declined to broadcast them.

This includes claims that its members are lying about award nominations and wins after being bribed with special benefits.

After a lack of diversity in its membership, which included 0 Black members, the HFPA sparked even more controversy.

According to the Los Angeles Times, they hired a chief diversity officer.

However, major studios and celebrities such as Netflix and Scarlett Johansson are still unhappy with the HFPA’s handling of the Golden Globes.

Many award experts predicted that the Golden Globes would be canceled in 2022, but they were wrong.

The awards show, on the other hand, is still going on, albeit not as planned.

There will be no audience or red carpet at the event.

The Golden Globes 2022 will also be live-streamed on the Golden Globes official website, as well as the Golden Globes YouTube and Facebook channels.

Furthermore, no celebrities agreed to present the awards during the event.

The Golden Globes 2022 will provide a unique awards show experience, removing much of the fluff that turns off many casual viewers.

A Golden Globes that is shorter, more direct, and less of a commitment might be exactly what audiences want.

The fact that NBC declined to host the Golden Globes in 2022 may turn out to be a blessing in disguise.

Even though younger audiences are turning away from network television, award shows continue to try to entice them in.

Cord-cutters can watch the show live on the Internet from any device they want.

However, some of these award shows’ contracts with their respective networks would have to be renegotiated in order for this to happen.

The performance of the Golden Globes in 2022 could influence how other award shows stage their shows.

The world could see shorter awards shows with fewer meaningless skits in between that contribute to the show’s overall purpose.

The Games Awards 2021 used live streaming to attract a younger audience.

Despite the fact that it’s a…

