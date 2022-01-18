The 2022 Grammy Awards have been rescheduled for April in Las Vegas.

The Grammy Awards have been rescheduled for April 2022 in Las Vegas.

The 2022 Grammy Awards will now be held on April 3 in Las Vegas, following a surge in COVID-19 infections that forced the event to be postponed from January.

thirty-first.

UPDATE: The show will go on for the 2022 Grammy Awards, which were rescheduled in January.

Number eighteen.

The event will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3rd, according to the Recording Academy.

Trevor Noah, the comedian, will serve as the master of ceremonies once again.

It had previously been set for January.

However, due to the latest coronavirus outbreak, it was postponed earlier this month.

*

For now, the Grammys in 2022 are ruled out.

The annual awards show, which honors the best in music, will not take place on January as planned.

The Recording Academy announced in a press release on Wednesday, Jan. 31 that it has been postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 concerns.

5. Make a list.

The move comes amid a global uptick fueled by the spread of the virus’s more infectious Omicron variant.

The Grammy Awards, which are usually held in January or February, have been pushed back for the second year in a row due to a coronavirus outbreak since the pandemic began in March 2020.

“The Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show,” organizers said in a statement to E! News. “After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community, and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show.”

“Our top priority is the health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to put on our show.”

“We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon,” the statement continued, “given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31 simply contains too many risks.”

The Grammy Awards were previously scheduled to be broadcast live in front of an audience at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, formerly known as the Staples Center.

Despite the fact that the stadium has a basketball or hockey game or a concert scheduled nearly every night until mid-April, Variety reports that enough artists and executives have expressed reservations about attending the Grammys.

The Grammys for 2021 were moved from January to March last year due to a COVID-19 surge that began…

Latest News from Infosurhoy

2022 Grammy Awards Officially Rescheduled in Las Vegas in April