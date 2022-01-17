The 3 Best ‘Friends’ Guest Stars

‘Friends’: Three of the Show’s Best Guest Stars

The central theme of Friends was a group of friends learning to live independently in New York City.

However, it was the show’s supporting cast that made it truly memorable.

Monica Geller, Chandler Bing, Joey Tribianni, Ross Geller, and Rachel Green welcomed friends, romantic interests, and even pets into their lives over the course of the show’s 10-season run.

Do you think these three Friends guest stars were the best?

The chick and the duck had no dialogue, but that didn’t stop them from being fantastic side characters.

Joey bought the chick after seeing a news segment, and the two first appeared together in Friends season three.

Chandler learned how many pets are euthanized after Phoebe urged him to take the chick to the animal shelter, and he returned home with the chick and a duck he met there.

Until they mysteriously vanished, the two pets provided regular comic relief.

The chick and the duck were last seen in Friends season 6, and neither of them were mentioned again until season 7.

The gang revealed that the chick named Yasmin and the duck, who may have been named Dick, both died at the end of the series, but they chose not to tell Joey.

For the majority of Friends, Monica Geller had bad luck with love.

She did, however, have a number of significant relationships.

‘Dr.’

One of them was Richard Burke, an ophthalmologist who was friends with her parents.

Richard was sweet, patient, and extremely attractive.

The character also added a great deal of drama to the mix.

After all, the couple’s relationship started out as a little bit of a secret.

Richard made his first appearance in the show’s second season.

Nine times he reappeared.

Friends fans have mostly forgiven him for his final appearance in season 6, which threatened to destroy his “nice guy” persona.

Some viewers believe Richard, not Chandler Bing, was Monica’s ideal mate.

We think it was someone else, but he was one of the best Friends guest stars.

Gunther was never supposed to be more than a sidekick.

Until the second season, the Central Perk barista had no name.

Gunther was supposed to be in the background at first, helping to sell the idea of being in a real coffee shop.

His constant presence and expressive facial expressions made him a fan favorite,…

