The 3 Christmas Episodes from ‘Seinfeld’ You Must Watch This Holiday Season

‘Seinfeld’: Three Christmas Episodes You Must See This Season

For nine seasons, Seinfeld never failed to highlight the absurdities of everyday life.

Jerry Seinfeld and his pals were flawed individuals, and much of their misbehavior and pettiness surfaced during the holiday season.

That’s why Christmastime on Seinfeld is so much fun.

These three Seinfeld Christmas episodes will make you laugh if you’re feeling a little cynical.

Seinfeld fans can count on George Costanza to deliver plenty of laughs during each holiday episode.

“The Red Dot,” a season 3 episode, was one of the character’s more complicated holiday storylines, and fans still laugh at his folly decades later.

George gives Elaine Benes a crooked sweater to thank her for helping him get a job in the famous Seinfeld episode.

Elaine returns the sweater to him, offended that he bought her a damaged item for a discount.

His job is eventually terminated due to the same sweater and its red dot.

It is one of the top three Seinfeld Christmas episodes, despite not being the best holiday-themed episode.

Giving presents isn’t something that everyone enjoys.

In fact, for some people, the holiday season is incredibly stressful due to the stress of finding the right gifts for their loved ones and receiving gifts they don’t use.

Fans of Seinfeld can commiserate about the annoyances of the holiday season.

If you’re not a big fan of gift-giving and receiving, the season 6 episode “The Label Maker” is a great way to unwind after all the presents have been opened.

Elaine Benes discovers that Tim Whately returned the label maker she gave him to Jerry in this famous Seinfeld Christmas episode.

Elaine spends a lot of time in the episode trying to figure out if Whately really did regift the item.

Fans will also get to see Cosmo Kramer and Newman play a particularly intense game of Risk as a bonus.

Festivus is observed on December 23 in the Seinfeld universe.

That doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy “The Strike,” the season 9 episode that introduces the alternative Christmas Day holiday; it has something for everyone and features Frank Costanza prominently.

The Costanza family introduces Festivus to the rest of the world in this episode.

The alternative holiday included “airing of grievances” and “feats of strength,” among other things.

