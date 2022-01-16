The 5 Best Kirby Games of All Time, According to Metacritic

Kirby will be the focus of Nintendo’s celebrations in 2022, as the pink puffball hero celebrates his 30th anniversary.

Kirby’s Dream Land, a five-level platformer for the original Game Boy, made his debut in 1992, thanks to HAL Labs.

Kirby has since float his way through dozens of other games and into the hearts of Nintendo fans all over the world.

Based on Metacritic scores, these are the five greatest Kirby games of all time.

The best Kirby game on Metacritic is Kirby: Canvas Curse, a Nintendo DS game released in 2005 with a Metascore of 86.

This colorful platformer deviated from traditional Kirby games by requiring the player to control Kirby solely with the Nintendo DS stylus rather than buttons or directional pads.

Kirby could follow a rainbow path to his destination with each stroke of the stylus.

On Metacritic, VGPub’s Kirby: Canvas Curse review reads, “It’s clearly the best game for the DS currently out there and a good demonstration as to how good a DS game can be when it utilizes all of its features.”

Kirby’s Epic Yarn, a Wii game released in 2010, is tied for first place with an 86 Metascore.

Kirby’s Epic Yarn took a similar approach to the Paper Mario games by turning the pink hero into a yarn creation and sending him to Patch Land, a fabric-based world.

Kirby’s mission was to travel through Patch Land in search of magical yarn in order to stop the evil Yin-Yarn.

“Never before has a game been so uniquely captivating, charming, and simultaneously fun for its entire duration; truly an epic experience which every self-respecting gamer should own,” according to N-Europe’s Metacritic review.

Kirby Mass Attack, which received an 83 Metascore, used the Nintendo DS’s handy touch screen mechanic once more.

This time, Necrodeus, the villain, shattered Kirby into ten pieces and scattered them across the Popopo Islands.

Players used the stylus to locate and control mini Kirbys who would aid in the defeat of Necrodeus and the restoration of Kirby’s original form.

“Mass Attack is, in other words, a game of invention, wit, and leftfield surprises,” The Telegraph wrote in its review, “and it all adds up to a near-perfect send-off for Nintendo’s aging DS.”

Nintendo released a special-edition anthology ten years ago to commemorate the Kirby franchise’s 20th anniversary…

