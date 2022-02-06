The 5 Sweetest Moments Between Luke Danes and Lorelai Gilmore on “Gilmore Girls”

Luke Danes and Lorelai Gilmore in ‘Gilmore Girls’: The 5 Sweetest Moments

February is Valentine’s Day, so it’s the ideal time to revisit a beloved Gilmore Girls couple: Luke Danes and Lorelai Gilmore.

From the first episode, these two had serious chemistry, and fans loved following their wild journey from friends to husband and wife.

From Gilmore Girls’ seven-season run, here are the sweetest moments between Luke and Lorelai.

In the first episode of Gilmore Girls, the seeds of Luke’s (Scott Patterson) and Lorelai’s (Lauren Graham) romance were sown.

Even Lorelai’s mother, Emily Gilmore (Kelly Bishop), predicted that the two would end up together in season one.

It’s all down to scenes like this.

Lorelai offered to help Luke paint his diner in Season 1 Episode 14, “That Damn Donna Reed.”

Lorelai went to the diner after hours to show Luke some paint samples, but the two were forced to hide behind the counter when Taylor Doose (Michael Winters) and the townspeople arrived to spy on them.

Luke told Lorelai about his father while crouching down on the floor.

Then they shared a long stare that had many fans screaming, “Kiss already!” There was no smooch, but the moment confirmed Luke and Lorelai’s chemistry.

Luke and Lorelai were always there for each other, no matter where their friendship stood, especially when they were in need.

Lorelai turned to Luke for comfort in season 4, episode 14, “The Incredible Shrinking Lorelais.”

Lorelai was under a lot of pressure to get things done as she prepared to open the Dragonfly Inn.

She was also going through some financial difficulties on top of it all.

Lorelai sobbed in Luke’s arms after a stressful dinner with her parents and grandmother.

As she revealed her vulnerable side, he offered unconditional comfort.

He even checked in with her later to see how she was doing.

In Gilmore Girls Season 5 Episode 3 “Written in the Stars,” Luke and Lorelai shared one of the most iconic moments between them.

