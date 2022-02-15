The 5 Sweetest Moments Between Rory Gilmore and Dean Forester on ‘Gilmore Girls’

‘Gilmore Girls’: Rory Gilmore and Dean Forester’s 5 Sweetest Moments

The relationship between Rory Gilmore and Dean Forester has become one of the most contentious aspects of the Gilmore Girls.

Some fans are completely supportive of Dean, while others despise him.

Nonetheless, Rory stated in A Year in the Life that Dean taught her how to feel safe, which was crucial for a young teen’s first relationship.

Here are some of Dean and Rory’s sweetest Gilmore Girls moments.

Dean (Jared Padalecki) and Rory’s (Alexis Bledel) romance had some of their best moments in the beginning.

Dean gave Rory a handmade bracelet for her 16th birthday in season 1 episode 6, “Rory’s Birthday Parties.”

Rory was surprised by the jewelry because they weren’t boyfriend and girlfriend at the time.

For the next few seasons, the bracelet became a symbol of their relationship.

Rory and Dean sealed their romance in the next episode, “Kiss and Tell,” with an awkward yet adorable kiss.

When Rory ran into Dean at Doose’s Market, he invited her to play a game of “guess what’s in my hand,” promising her a soda if she guessed correctly, and he kissed her when she leaned in.

Rory thanked him for the kiss and ran out of the market without paying for a box of corn starch, completely flustered.

“I got kissed! And I shoplifted,” she said, delivering an iconic Gilmore Girls line. The whole scene is very cute in a “juvenile love” kind of way.

Dean and Rory had another sweet moment in Gilmore Girls Season 1 Episode 9, “Rory’s Dance,” when he accompanied her to her first dance at Chilton Preparatory School.

Rory was worried about how much they’d enjoy the event on the way to school.

When she asked Dean for his opinion, he simply stated that she looked fantastic in her gown.

The bracelet was insignificant in comparison to Dean’s next present to Rory: a car.

Dean planned a romantic evening for them to commemorate their three-month anniversary in season 1 episode 16, “Star-Crossed Lovers and Other Strangers.”

