The 5 Sweetest Rory Gilmore and Jess Mariano Moments from ‘Gilmore Girls’

Fans of the Gilmore Girls may disagree about whether Rory Gilmore and Jess Mariano were a good match.

Even though their relationship was rocky at times, their chemistry was undeniable.

Throughout Gilmore Girls, Rory and Jess shared many heartwarming scenes — here are the sweetest moments from their relationship and life-long friendship.

To get Rory (Alexis Bledel) away from Dean Forrester (Jared Padalecki), Jess (Milo Ventimiglia) tried a variety of strategies.

In season 2 episode 13, “A Tisket, A Tasket,” he outbid Dean for Rory’s basket at the auction, and even though Rory was upset with the way Jess taunted Dean, she did lighten up during her lunch with Jess.

Rory and Jess formed the beginning of their friendship on the bridge, which would eventually blossom into a romance.

Later, she called Jess to talk about books some more, which was a cute moment in and of itself.

Except for Rory, Jess never seemed to be willing to help.

He rushed to help Rory turn off the sprinklers at her new neighbor’s house in season 3 episode 5, “Eight O’Clock at the Oasis.”

He lingered after turning off the water to inquire about Rory’s college plans and check in on her well-being.

This was one of those “just kiss already” moments, what with their affectionate gazes and the soft music in the background.

In Gilmore Girls Season 3 Episode 8, “Let the Games Begin,” fans saw Jess’s shyer side as he and Rory navigated their first awkward kiss in Luke’s (Scott Patterson) apartment after weeks of tension.

They hesitated to approach each other until Jess finally drew Rory in close enough to look her in the eyes.

Unfortunately, Luke cut the moment short, but Rory and Jess made amends later.

They reunited in the streets of Stars Hollow at the end of the episode and shared their second kiss as a couple.

Milo Ventimiglia’s birthday is today! https://t.co/dd7rTUvQ9X

Jess put in a lot of effort to maintain his bad-boy persona, but not with Rory.

In episode 18 of season 3, “Happy Birthday, Baby,” he…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Happy Birthday Milo Ventimiglia! pic.twitter.com/dd7rTUvQ9X — Gilmore Girls (@GilmoreGirls) July 8, 2021