The 5,000-person waitlist for BaubleBar’s Mickey Bag Charms has finally been fulfilled!

Disney fans, rejoice: your must-have accessory has been restocked.

Now is the time to order before it sells out again.

If you didn’t get your hands on those adorable Mickey Mouse bag charms that have been circulating on social media recently, we have some good news for you.

They’ve been restocked!

BaubleBar’s super glam bag accessories were released in December and sold out in just three days.

They were so popular that there was a 5,000-person waiting list.

It’s easy to see why they’re so popular among Disney fans: they’re adorable, and who doesn’t want to carry a little bit of Disney magic around with them? They’re also the perfect size for attaching to your favorite tote, backpack, satchel, or crossbody bag, and they can also be used as keychains.

The fact that you can collect and display these as figurines is fantastic.

The head, arms, and legs all move in all directions in 360 degrees.

It’s so much fun!

We recommend getting your hands on one as soon as possible because they sold out quickly the last time.

Continue reading to learn more and to order one for yourself.

Check out BaubleBar’s other fantastic items as well!

The popular Mickey Mouse bag charms from BaubleBar are available in seven stunning colors, including gold glitter, pink, and a very trendy periwinkle.

Everything, including the most popular pearl and iridescent, is currently in stock.

They’re about three inches long and have a clip-on closure and are made of gold-plated brass.

If you’re a Disney fan, we highly recommend getting your hands on these as soon as possible!

