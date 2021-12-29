Every Bravo fan anticipated six break-ups in 2021.

The 6 Bravo Break-Ups Every Fan Anticipated in 2021

Every Bravo fan predicted six break-ups for 2021.

There have been a few breakups on Bravo this year, but they haven’t all been shocking.

Particularly on Vanderpump Rules and the Real Housewives series.

Here are six Bravo breakups that every true fan expected to happen in 2021.

Lala Kent claims that Randall Emmett’s infidelity as her baby daddy caught her off guard.

True Bravo viewers, on the other hand, could have seen this coming a mile away.

After a three-year relationship and the birth of their daughter Ocean, Lala dumped her fiancé after discovering he was cheating.

The author of Give Them Lala said it was a “mind f**k” trying to wrap her head around the fact that the worst thing that had ever happened to her turned out to be the best thing that had ever happened to her on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

“I think I buried my head completely in the sand.”

I think I missed a lot of things that I shouldn’t have.

“However,” Lala explained, “I believe I ignored them because he is excellent at what he does.”

“I’d bet a million dollars that he’d never spy on me.”

I would never have guessed in a million years.

And I’m the only one who’s surprised.”

Over the last five years, fans of Vanderpump Rules have watched Raquel and James’ relationship develop.

They called it quits in 2021, citing “differing objectives.”

The relationship between Raquel and James had a few telltale signs that it was in trouble.

Among them are his comments about her plastic surgery and his domineering behavior.

“We have a lot of feelings for each other, but we are no longer in love.”

Please keep any negative thoughts to a minimum because we all want the best for one another.

“Sending Love,” the ex-couple said in a statement shared by both of them on social media.

Kenya Moore divorced Marc Daly in August 2021 after four years of marriage and the birth of her three-year-old daughter Brooklyn.

The former beauty queen was said to be “lost” in her marriage, according to Page Six.

She describes herself as “liberated” now that she is divorced.

“I lost myself, my voice, and a lot of my confidence and self-esteem because of everything that was going on in the relationship,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star said.

According to Moore, there was a light at the end of the tunnel…

Infosurhoy brings you the latest in entertainment news.

src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZW9dZE1lOpo?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture”

allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen] src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/SrwXq-IhJeU?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope;

src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/QbqZfwMG7mY?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media;

wpcc-iframe loading=”lazy”] wpcc-iframe loading=”lazy”] wpcc-iframe loading

allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen] src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/iG94tzbquDA?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-

allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; picture-in-picture; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen] src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/4eKonXOSSYU?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyr

WWHL” width=”500″ height=”281″ data-src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/9WCDdvHMT54″ class=”lazy-yt” srcdoc=”The Most Annoying Thing About Craig Conover According to Paige DeSorbo

allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen] src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/9WCDdvHMT54?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture”

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https