The $650,000-per-minute Method of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The (dollar)650,000-a-minute Method of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

After announcing their decision to step down as senior royals in January 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle promised to “work to become financially independent,” which they have done in less than two years.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are involved in a variety of business ventures, and thanks to a lucrative deal with one company, they are making over (dollar)600,000 every 60 seconds.

Here’s more on how they’re able to pull down so much in such a short period of time.

The prince and former Suits star signed a deal with Spotify in December 2020 for their Archewell Audio label.

“We want to build a community through shared experiences, powerful narratives, and universal values,” the couple said.

The deal was reportedly worth £18 million ((dollar)24 million USD), but Meghan and Harry have only released a three-minute trailer and a 34-minute Christmas special since signing on the dotted line last year.

The Sussexes were expected to release more content in 2021, but as the year comes to a close, fans have yet to hear from the duke and duchess.

Despite the fact that no other podcast episodes have been loaded to the digital streaming service as part of their contract, The Sun reports that Harry and Meghan have been paid a whopping £486,000 ((dollar)650,000 USD) per minute for less than an hour of content.

Spotify executives “gave Archewell Audio a gentle nudge” to finish the content and protect the multimillion-pound partnership’s future, according to the publication.

“It’s interesting about Spotify,” royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said, “because if you look at several of the Sussexes’ activities, you’ll find they haven’t done much.”

“I believe that, given the Sussexes’ way of thinking, they do things their own way, which would have been very clear to Spotify, Netflix, and any future sources interested in doing business with them, so they won’t feel [pressured].”

It will be fascinating to see how the year unfolds in the coming months.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s other contract, with Netflix, has also raised some eyebrows.

The contract between Harry and his wife and that streaming platform was signed in September 2020 and is estimated to be worth over (dollar)100 million.

According to a press release