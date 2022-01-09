The 8 Best Winter Dinners from Ina Garten

8 Winter Dinners from Ina Garten

For almost any occasion, there’s a Barefoot Contessa recipe.

Seasons? Don’t worry, the celebrity chef has you covered.

For a cold day, Ina Garten’s winter dinners include a variety of comforting dishes.

Garten’s winter dinners would be incomplete without Barefoot Contessa roast chicken, according to her official website.

Perfect Roast Chicken, one of Garten’s most famous Barefoot Contessa recipes, is adapted into Chicken with 40 Cloves of Garlic.

The Food Network star’s recipe contains a lot of garlic, as the name suggests.

And, yes, there are about 40 cloves.

With a simple tip, Garten, in true Barefoot Contessa fashion, makes the process easier and less stressful.

Before peeling the garlic cloves, she boils them in a pot for 60 seconds.

This recipe, which appears on Garten’s winter dinner menu, is a make-ahead Barefoot Contessa dish made in a dutch oven.

Everything is cooked in the same pot before being baked in the oven, according to the author of Modern Comfort Food.

Garten cooks the Moroccan Lamb Tagine for three hours at 300°F in a low-and-slow oven.

She serves it with steamed couscous once the lamb is tender and the vegetables are cooked.

This vegetarian Barefoot Contessa dish is also featured in Garten’s winter dinners.

It involves layering ingredients, just like traditional lasagna.

Except in this version, instead of ground beef or turkey, the Food Network star layers vegetables like eggplant and zucchini.

Garten’s Roasted Vegetable Lasagna includes four different types of cheese: ricotta, Parmesan, mozzarella, and goat cheese.

If you’re looking for a traditional Garten winter dinner, look no further than Company Pot Roast.

The cooking show host uses a dutch oven once again.

Before making the sauce, Garten sears the meat to seal in all of the juices.

She has a tender, flavorful pot roast ready for a dinner party or a cozy night in nearly three-and-a-half hours later — the recipe is a serious labor of love.

This celebrity-endorsed Garten winter dinner is a must-try.

Jennifer Garner has Garten’s baked rigatoni on her weekend to-do list.

And it’s not difficult to see why.

The spaghetti dish created by the Barefoot Contessa is a twist on traditional spaghetti.

Noodles, cheese, and tomato sauce are all present.

It’s a simple recipe for a crowd that’s served in one dish.

I’m in need of a dish…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.