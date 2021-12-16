The ’90 Day Fiance’ star claims to have made (dollar)50,000 by selling fart jars.

’90 Day Fiance’ star claims to have made (dollar)50,000 by selling fart jars

Stephanie Matto, who rose to fame thanks to her tumultuous relationship with ex-girlfriend Erika on 90 Day Fiancé, is now making a fortune selling her farts to strangers.

TLC’s star claims to have made more than (dollar)50,000 in a week selling her jarred flatulence online, documenting the process in a TikTok video that has racked up millions of views.

“I thought farts were super niche, but also something fun, quirky, and different,” Matto, 31, said of her newest business venture to Buzzfeed.

Working on her own platform made her “very aware of the different types of niches and markets that are out there,” according to the YouTuber, who also posts on her adult subscription site Unfiltrd. Over the years, she’s gotten requests from fans wanting to buy things like her worn underwear and even her used bathwater.

Matto then decided to sell her farts because she “thought it’d be a funny publicity move that would get a lot of people’s attention,” but she had no idea it would turn into such a lucrative avenue.

People frequently ask for videos of the production process, according to Matto, who said her inbox is “flooded daily with people wanting to purchase jars.”

Matto demonstrated how she prepares to make the jars in a TikTok video.

“I usually stick to a pretty strict diet, but I do give myself 1-2 cheat days every week,” she told Buzzfeed. “Those are the days when I indulge in specific types of foods that I know will make me more gassy.”

“I also like to pair my ‘product’ with something that smells like me, so I spritz one of my favorite perfumes into each jar to give customers the most immersive experience…I also put a small fabric petal or flower into each jar – it’s aesthetically pleasing and allows the scent to attach to it and last longer.”

People can then purchase the jars, which come with a personalized note, for what Matto described as a “heavily discounted” price of (dollar)1,000.

Matto claimed that she had already sold 97 jars at the time of the interview, with the majority of her customers being “those who like collecting oddities and are either fans of me” or “fans of 90 Day Fiancé.”

