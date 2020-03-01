The 9th Earl Spencer pays tribute to his aunt Lady Anne Wake-Walker, who died aged 99

Lady Diana’s brother Charles Spencer has shared a touching tribute to their aunt Lady Anne Wake Walker, who died on Monday night at the age of 99.

The 9th Earl Spencer took to Instagram to share a childhood photograph of his aunt and father, John Spencer, playing on the family’s estate of Althorp in 1925, when Anne was five and John was one.

In a sweet social media post, he described his aunt as a ‘wonderful lady,’ who served in the Women’s Royal Naval Service during the second World War, and said her death marked ‘the end of an era.’

Lady Anne Wake-Walker, nee Spencer, was the eldest child and only daughter of the 7th Earl Spencer Albert Spencer, also known as Viscount Althorp, and his wife Cynthia Hamilton.

Charles wrote: ‘Aunt Anne and my father, playing at Althorp House in 1925. A wonderful lady, she was an officer in the WRENS in the Second World War, and was a much loved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother – as well as sister and aunt, of course.’

He added: ‘Aunt Anne died last night, aged 99 1/2. “The end of an era” is the phrase I’ve heard repeatedly today. Indeed it is.’

Four of Lady Anne’s aunts were Ladies-in-Waiting to the Queen Mother, and her own mother, the late Countess Spencer, was a Lady-to-the-Bedchamber for 35 years to the Queen Mother.

In the picture shared by the Earl Spencer today, Lady Diana’s grandfather is seen playing in the grass as a toddler, while his big sister sits quietly on a swing.

A picture of Lady Anne dating back to 1923 can be seen at the National Portrait Gallery in London and captures her as a toddler, then three, with her parents Albert Spencer and Cynthia Hamilton.

Four other portraits immortalise her as a young woman aged 19, taken in May 1939 and reveal a genteel woman with a stylish hairdo and dream-filled eyes.

Lady Anne married Christopher Baldwin Hughes Wake-Walker, then a lieutenant in the Royal navy at Westminster Abbey on a windy 10 February 1944, and lived in East Bergholt.

The couple had five children, born between 1944 and 1958: Elizabeth Duckworth-Chad, David, Richard and Michael Spencer and Diana Macfarlane – named just like her cousin Diana Princess of Wales.

When Diana tragically died in a car accident in August 1997, Lady Anne remembered her as a ‘sweet, thoughtful and very kind girl’ with a marvellous sense of humour.

Diana used to visit her aunt and uncle as a child with her brother Charles.

In Diana: The Portrait By Rosalind Coward, Lady Anne revealed that when her husband was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, Lady Diana wrote her a letter, desperate to help her uncle. Diana also worked for the Parkinson’s Disease Society.

Captain Christopher Wake-Walker died in 1998 following his disease.