The ACM Awards Nominations for 2022 Have Arrived: Check Out the Full List

Put on your cowboy boots and get ready to dance, because the star-studded nominations for the Academy of Country Music Awards 2022 have arrived.

Continue reading to see the complete list.

It’s almost time for the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards, so put on your best hat and best pair of boots!

On Thursday, February 14th,

The star-studded list of nominees for the 57th ACM Awards was announced on social media by Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett on October 10.

On March 10, the event was held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Allen and Barrett will host the ceremony, which will air on Prime Video on July 7, alongside the legendary Dolly Parton and feature some iconic performances.

In fact, not only will Allen and Barrett serve as hosts, but they will also serve as nominees.

The artists were nominated for Male Artist of the Year and Female Artist of the Year, respectively, joining Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, and others in the categories.

Chris Young leads the night with seven nominations, three of which are for his hit single “Famous Friends” with Kane Brown, while Miranda Lambert tied Reba McEntire for the most Female Artist of the Year nominations this year with her 16th.

Lambert was also nominated for the first time as a producer for her album The Marfa Tapes, which she co-wrote with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall.

And pay attention, Swifties: Blake Lively was nominated for two ACM awards for directing and producing Taylor Swift’s music video for “I Bet You Think About Me,” while Swift’s brother, Austin Swift, was nominated for the first time as one of the video’s producers.

But who will win the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards? You’ll have to tune in to find out!

Without further ado, here are the ACM Awards nominations for 2022:

Year’s Most Promising Entertainer:

Eric Church is a musician from the United States.

Luke Combs (Luke Combs)

Miranda Lambert is a singer and songwriter.

Stapleton, Chris

Carrie Underwood is a country music singer.

Female Artist of the Year is a title given to a woman who has excelled in

Gabby Barrett is a model who works in the fashion industry

Miranda Lambert is a singer and songwriter from Nashville

Ashley McBryde is a model and actress.

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce is a British actress who is best known for her role

Artist of the Year: Male

Allen, Jimmie

Combs, Luke

Rhett Butler

Chris Stapleton is a country music singer-songwriter.

Morgan Wallen is a well-known author.

Year’s Best Couple

Brooks and Dunn are two of the most well-known names in the world of basketball.

Osborne Brothers are a group of brothers from the United Kingdom.

Shay (in addition to Dan)

ACCESS TO CASH

Maddie and Tae are a couple of friends who have been together for a long time.

The Year’s Best Group

Lady A is a well-known figure in the

Big Little…

The Nominations for the 2022 ACM Awards Are Finally Here: See the Complete List