The actor who plays Kazi in Hawkeye wants to work with Spider-Man and Killmonger.

Hawkeye has four episodes available on Disney(plus), and the show features the first appearances of a number of Marvel characters, including Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox).

Maya’s right-hand man, Kazimierz Kazimerczak AKA Kazi, is played by Fra Fee in the show.

Kazi is known as The Clown in the comics, and Fee recently spoke with ComicBook.com about his character’s future.

Fee was also asked about his ideal team-ups between Kazi and other MCU characters during the chat.

“Spiderman has always been my favorite character because I’ve always wanted to be him since I was a kid.”

But let me take a look.

In Black Panther, Michael B Jordan plays the character of T’Challa.

I just thought his portrayal of the bad guy, as it is, has reasons for acting the way he does, which Kazi would deeply respect and there would be a camaraderie and familiarity there.

“I think they could hang out,” Fee said.

Hawkeye is based on Matt Fraction and David Aja’s comic series of the same name, which features Clown as a major character.

He kills innocent people and even stabs Clint Barton in the ear on the page.

However, the on-screen Kazi does not appear to be nearly as evil, so it will be interesting to see if the character evolves.

“I was fully aware of this character’s origins.

And I thought it was a fascinating character in the comics,” Fee said.

“I was able to learn a lot from his comic book persona.”

What I like about Kazi is that he has this really intense, brooding sense of himself where everything is simmering on the surface.

And I believe it’s because he’s carrying a lot of baggage around with him.

There are numerous problems, as well as numerous painful events.

Also, unlike his mafia counterparts, who are big, brash versions of themselves, he has deep-seated passions that make for an intriguing character who doesn’t necessarily wear his heart on his sleeve.

He isn’t; he exudes a quiet intensity.

We’re not sure if it’ll be seen if he adopts this comic-book persona.

But, as you mentioned, I believe the comic book figure is…

