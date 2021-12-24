The Actors Behind the Characters in the Highly Anticipated Sequel ‘Sing 2’

The Voice Cast of ‘Sing 2’: Meet the Actors Who Will Play the Lead Roles in the Highly Anticipated Sequel

The number of family-friendly animated films has risen in recent years.

There’s no shortage of entertaining films for people of all ages, ranging from sequels to original projects.

Sing, a 2016 animated film, is, by far, one of the most popular recent animated films.

There are a lot of big names in the film.

With the release of Sing 2, many fans are curious about the A-list talent who voice the animated film’s characters.

Putting on an Epic Show

Buster Moon’s story was depicted in the 2016 film Sing.

To boost business for his struggling theater, the ambitious koala holds a singing competition.

Sing became one of the year’s biggest animated hits, thanks to the film’s dozens of iconic songs, all performed by the main characters.

Sing 2, the much-anticipated sequel, was released in theaters on December 22, 2021.

It’s already catching up to the original in terms of popularity.

Matthew McConaughey talks to Jimmy about the Sing2 soundtrack, which includes BTS, Prince, Cardi B, and others.



Sing 2 features a number of actors from the first film, including Matthew McConaughey, who reprises his role as Sing.

Moon, the koala who owns the Moon theater, is voiced by the actor.

For decades, the father of three has been a mainstay in Hollywood, proving his mettle in everything from romantic comedies like The Wedding Planner to dark TV dramas like True Detective.

Scarlett Johansson, better known as the Black Widow to Marvel fans, lends her vocal talents to Ash, a spunky porcupine.

Johansson began her career as a child star and quickly rose to prominence thanks to her versatility and husky voice.

Johansson has flexed her superhero muscles in recent years, appearing in a handful of high-profile Marvel films.

A porcupine and a pig enter a bar…..

Jokes from Sing movie

Reese Witherspoon portrays Rosita in Sing 2, according to Cinema Blend.

The sweet, upbeat pig cheers on the other…

