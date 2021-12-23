The Advice George Harrison Gave to Bob Geldof to Keep Band Aid From Turning Into Another Bangladesh Concert

George Harrison “invented the idea of rock ‘n’ roll giving back to the people,” according to Tom Petty, but Bob Geldof ran with it.

One of George’s greatest humanitarian accomplishments was the Concert for Bangladesh.

When George’s friend and mentor, Ravi Shankar, asked if he could help the starving country, he quickly responded by organizing an all-star benefit concert.

It was the very first celebrity-led charity event.

After being inspired by George’s efforts, Geldof formed Band Aid, a supergroup comprised of some of Britain’s musical elite, more than ten years later.

All of the proceeds from the recording of “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” went to help Ethiopian famine victims.

Before any work began, however, George provided Geldof with some crucial advice.

According to Rolling Stone, George gave Geldof sound advice on Band Aid.

Midge Ure, who co-wrote “Do They Know It’s Christmas” with Geldof, said George was speaking from personal experience when he advised hiring a good accountant to handle the benefits matters.

“All of the money from the concert [for Bangladesh]didn’t get to where it was supposed to go,” Ura said.

“It was used to pay for overhead and advertising men.”

So [Harrison’s advice to Geldof] was to “get yourself good accountants.” We still have the same accountants today who make sure we don’t waste a penny.

We didn’t have a place to call home, and we didn’t have any secretaries.

We scrounged, borrowed, and stole phone lines, space, and anything else we could get our hands on.”

But how much did George’s Concert for Bangladesh lose in terms of money?

Ringo Starr Almost Got George Harrison’s John Lennon Song

Over the course of six weeks, George organized the Concert for Bangladesh.

George managed to put together a stellar lineup for two shows at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Eric Clapton, Ringo Starr, Bob Dylan, Billy Preston, Leon Russell, and Badfinger were among those who performed.

“The Concert for Bangladesh was just a moral stance,” George said, according to Rolling Stone.

These types of events have become more common over time, but what we did demonstrated that musicians and people are more compassionate than politicians.

People nowadays accept rock ‘n’ roll musicians’ commitment when they perform for a good cause.

They said things like, ‘He’s only doing this to be nice,’ when I did it.”

Because George paved the way, Geldof’s initiative may have had it easy.

George, on the other hand, was probably feeling a…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.