The AJR’s ‘Bang’ features a well-known New York City voice.

The AJR song ‘Bang’ features a well-known New York City voice.

“Way Less Sad,” “The Good Part,” and other hit songs by AJR were written by Adam, Ryan, and Jack Met.

The performers discussed some of the inspiration behind OK Orchestra’s “Bang” during their performance at the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden.

They made a strong final impression.

AJR performed at multiple stadiums in conjunction with the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball just weeks before embarking on their OK Orchestra tour.

The Z100 Jingle Ball in New York City featured the Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X, and Ed Sheeran, among others.

AJR revealed that they grew up just 10 blocks from Madison Square Garden, so this performance was extra special for them.

The fact that I lived in New York gave “Bang” a unique flavor.

Ryan and Jack Met gave a demo of how they created the song before their “Bang” performance at Madison Square Garden.

Ryan Met explained that they get their ideas from unusual places all the time, including their own living room.

“We heard a knock at the door all of a sudden,” Ryan Met explained.

“It didn’t matter who was at the door; it was the sound of that knock that bothered us.”

After pitching that same knock up and down, the song was almost finished.

AJR had the melody and beat for “Bang,” but the artists felt there was something missing.

Then they heard something on the subway: a man on the intercom saying, “Please stand clear of the closing doors.” Ryan asked if the person could record for an AJR song, and the voiceover said, “sure, I have nothing else to do.”

On this track, the “voice of the New York City subway” says, “here we go.”

“Bang” has become one of AJR’s most well-known songs since its release.

The song has received over 235 million Spotify plays, second only to “Weak” and “Burn The House Down.”

This wouldn’t be the first (or the last) time AJR taught a songwriting crash course.

Ryan and Jack deconstructed their song “Don’t Throw Out My Legos” for the Neotheater tour, complete with audio visualization.

After the release of OK Orchestra, the band held a live stream concert for fans.

This was primarily due to coronavirus (COVID-19) safety concerns, which prevented the band from touring.

They talked about everything from their father’s favorite song (with a resounding “My Play” coming from somewhere…) to their mother’s favorite song.

