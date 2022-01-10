The alleged ‘Sex Throne’ of Armie Hammer’s father is only a small part of the family’s tumultuous past.

The alleged ‘Sex Throne’ of Armie Hammer’s father is only a small part of the Hammer family’s tumultuous past.

Armie Hammer appeared to have it all for years: a perfect wife, a happy family, and a thriving career.

In Hollywood, the actor was on his way to becoming a golden boy.

Because of his roles in The Social Network, Call Me by Your Name, and The Man from UNCLE, Hammer was in high demand.

However, in 2021, when several women came out, everything came crashing down.

They claimed Hammer had some nefarious fantasies, including cannibalism.

The actor’s father was recently accused of owning a “sex throne,” casting the case in an even more bizarre light.

Armie Hammer’s Aunt Sells A Documentary Series About “The Rise and Fall Of The Hammer Family,” Which Apparently Goes a Lot Deeper Than Armie Eating People https:t.coekn4Ex3McBpic.twitter.com0fU36C8WcI

In high society, the Hammers are a well-known family.

Their fortune can be traced back to the 1920s, when Armie’s great-grandfather, Armand Hammer, strengthened ties with the Soviet Union.

Armand married Frances Barrett Tolman after divorcing Armie’s great-grandmother Olga.

He put her money into Occidental Petroleum, a struggling oil company, and helped it become successful.

While many praised Armand as a self-made industrialist, the truth about the entrepreneur was revealed in a 1996 biography.

Armand allegedly became heavily involved in money laundering, bribed his way into the oil business, and used artwork to fund Soviet espionage, according to the complaint.

Armand allegedly bugged his home, office, and even his clothes in order to record conversations, according to the biography.

He also had a fixer, according to reports.

It was also claimed that Armand had an affair with a woman who divorced her husband after meeting the businessman.

According to the biography, when his wife suspected something, Armand had Martha Kaufman (the alleged mistress) legally change her name to Hilary Gibson and wear makeup and wigs to disguise her appearance.

The writings also claimed that Armand forced Gibson to submit to his every sexual demand, even if it was “extremely humiliating,” according to Vanity Fair’s deep dive. When Armand died in 1990, Gibson discovered he had left her out of his will, despite the 10-year affair.

Michael Hammer, Armie’s father, is said to be no different, as he has been dogged by scandals his entire life.

He spent a night in a Santa Barbara jail in 2011 on a DUI charge that was later dropped.

Michael was involved in a scandal involving fraud through an art gallery the same year…

