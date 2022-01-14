The amazing reason why shoelaces have plastic on the ends is only now being discovered.

People are only now discovering why shoelaces have plastic on the ends.

Have you ever wondered why your shoe laces have a plastic piece at each end?

Reddit has, and for a fun fact to impress your pub buddies with… it’s called an aglet.

The origins of this popular shoe feature are a little tangled.

Aglets made of brass or silver were worn by wealthy Romans, according to some historians.

However, thanks to a man named Harvey Kennedy, they are widely believed to have become a common shoelace feature around 1790.

He’d been trying to come up with a way to keep laces from fraying and make lacing shoes easier with a more streamlined tip.

According to HuffPost, Harvey made £1.8 million from his design of aglets, which may seem simple and something we take for granted now.

Although plastic or metal aglets are found on most modern shoelaces, many internet users admitted they had never heard of them or given them much thought.

“I had no idea that thing had a name,” one said.

People were perplexed about the meaning of the word “aglet” in a separate amusing Twitter post.

“Something to do with a needle,” one guessed, while another added, “No idea…

I’m guessing it’s a baby animal.”

