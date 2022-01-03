The Analyst Is Actually the Archivist, According to ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Fan Theory

The Matrix Resurrections continues the original trilogy’s mythology.

Fans all over the world are piecing together various theories to figure out where Lana Wachowski’s iconic sci-fi universe is heading.

According to one interesting fan theory about The Matrix Resurrections, The Analyst is actually The Archivist, which would explain his abilities and motivations.

[Warning: This article contains The Matrix Resurrections spoilers.]

Years have passed since The Matrix Revolutions, and The Matrix Resurrections takes place.

Neo (Keanu Reeves) now goes by the name Thomas A Anderson and appears to be a normal person.

He’s the most famous game designer in the world, and he’s instantly drawn to Tiffany (Carrie-Anne Moss), but he doesn’t recognize her as Trinity.

Thomas visits The Analyst (Neil Patrick Harris) in order to get help with his “hallucinations” and “delusions,” and he is given blue pills to help him.

The Analyst, who is revealed to be the film’s antagonist and has a deep understanding of human psychology, is later revealed to be the film’s antagonist.

He usurped The Architect’s power and now uses it to control humans in the Matrix.

I liked how The Analyst (the new Architect) understands the power of human emotion in the new Matrix.

Evolved AI, in my opinion, would recognize that desire and fear are the key to controlling humans–as he puts it, “the worse we treat you, the more energy” we gain. pic.twitter.comXbA58WkUd6

One Redditor shared a Matrix Resurrections fan theory that The Analyst isn’t who he claims to be.

The post suggests that the sequel is “a Matrix museum,” rather than showing the real Matrix. The Redditor offers several reasons to support this theory.

The Analyst does not use agents, according to The Matrix Resurrections, but Neo is working on a modal to upskill these agents.

This would also explain why, similar to a museum exhibition, the modal frequently displays footage from the first film.

The Redditor speculates that the humans in this Matrix are activated swarms that The Analyst exploits in The Matrix Resurrection’s climax.

The Analyst is unconcerned about Neo escaping the Matrix because it’s essentially a re-enactment of the first film.

It’s a massive loop that keeps replaying Neo’s story of mind-freeing.

It’s all part of The Analyst’s grand plan, even when Neo thinks he’s won.

The Matrix Resurrections shows The Analyst himself activating “bullet time.”

The commenter on Reddit says…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.