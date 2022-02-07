The ‘And Just Like That…’ Finale Sets the Stage for Carrie and Samantha’s Reunion, but Kim Cattrall Is Unlikely to Appear Again

The ‘And Just Like That…’ Finale Sets the Stage for Carrie and Samantha’s Reconciliation, but Kim Cattrall is Highly Unlikely to Return.

The season finale of And Just Like That… aired on February 3rd.

The much-anticipated series’ tenth episode left fans with a lot of unanswered questions.

Nonetheless, one of the series’ final scenes gave some original series fans hope that Samantha Jones would return for a second season.

Is it possible that Kim Cattrall will be persuaded to reprise her role?

And Just Like That… concluded with Carrie taking Mr.

Big’s ashes were transported to Paris, where they were scattered at the bridge where they reconciled in the final moments of Sex and the City.

She contacted Samantha Jones after spreading the ashes, and she agreed to meet her for breakfast while she was in Europe.

Fans of the original series were hoping that Samantha and Carrie would be able to work out their differences after reading the text exchange.

While it’s likely that they did, Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha for six seasons, isn’t ready to return to the reboot.

Despite the fact that her character was mentioned throughout the HBO Max original, she was noticeably absent from season one.

While the possibility of Samantha and Carrie reconciling exists, fans hoping to see Kim Cattrall return to the show are likely to be disappointed.

Cattrall isn’t in the series, but Samantha is.

Michael Patrick King, the showrunner, has spoken extensively about the series and whether or not Cattrall will appear.

While King has been largely noncommittal, he is now stating his position.

Cattrall was never considered for joining the cast, according to King, who stated in an interview with Variety that she “said what she had to say.”

To bring Cattrall back into the fold, a lot would have to happen, and some of the production team doesn’t seem all that interested in making it happen.

To be honest, Cattrall and the rest of the cast don’t seem to get along.

Samantha Jones is still present, even if it’s only in the form of texts, which is comforting in its own way.

While it was exciting to see Samantha agree to meet up with Carrie at the end of the season finale of And Just Like That…, it’s possible that their story will end there.

In fact, it’s possible that this is where everyone’s story ends.

HBO is a television network.

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.