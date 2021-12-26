‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Star Who Thought ‘They Were Gonna Fire Her’

The Andy Griffith Show may have ended more than 50 years ago, but it is still remembered by many fans as a beloved television comedy.

While Griffith, Don Knotts, and Ron Howard remained on the show for its entire eight-year run, one actor believed she would be fired during her time on the show.

Here’s a little more about her story.

Donahue was best known for her role as Betty Anderson on the 1950s comedy Father Knows Best before joining Griffith in 1960.

As she told Don Knotts’ daughter Karen in her recent memoir Tied Up in Knotts: My Dad and Me, she was almost immediately hired to play Ellie Walker, Andy Griffith’s first love interest on his show.

“I was summoned to Sheldon Leonard’s office for a meeting, and they were discussing a new show,” Donahue recalled.

“Miss Ellie was to be played by a woman.

But she wasn’t called Miss Ellie back then; it was a woman who took over the drugstore for her uncle or something.”

Donahue remembered the meeting well, owing to the fact that she was accompanied by her toddler.

“I had my little 2-year-old son out in the anteroom, and Sheldon’s secretary was sort of babysitting,” she explained, clearly distracted.

‘Oh, how nice, that’s fascinating,’ I thought.

‘You bet.’ But I was listening for squeals and giggles and such, and they said, ‘Thank you very much for coming in.'”

The actress, who was in her twenties at the time, was later offered the part and accepted it.

Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou and Maggie Peterson, who played Charlene Darling, were among the remaining Griffith stars who spoke with Karen Knotts for her book.

The two talked about Donahue’s brief appearance on the show.

“He was quite a bit younger, really,” the author wrote of Donahue.

That’s what it was.

She was upset during a difficult time in her life.

She assumed she was going to be fired.

“She wouldn’t be fired.”

Donahue and Andy Griffith, according to Peterson, “didn’t have much chemistry… I don’t think Andy was very comfortable around women… with sexy women, I think he was very flustered.”

Donahue had signed a three-year deal with Griffith, but after only a few episodes, he asked to be fired.

The Andy Griffith Show, which he published in 1981,…

