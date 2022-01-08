The Anime Adaptation of the “Scott Pilgrim” Comics Is Coming to Netflix

The Scott Pilgrim comics by Bryan Lee O’Malley have a devoted following, but most people are familiar with them thanks to the 2010 film adaptation Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

Despite its success, Michael Cera’s film was never followed up with a sequel.

However, it appears that fans will soon be able to revisit the world in a different form: an anime that will be available on Netflix.

That’s right, the Sex Bob-ombs are back, but this time they’ll be a little more animated.

In the month of January,

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix and UCP will collaborate to bring fans an anime adaptation of Scott Pilgrim’s comics.

New content is undoubtedly welcome more than ten years after the popular film was released in theaters.

Fans will be pleased to learn that series creator Bryan Lee O’Malley will write, executive produce, and serve as one of the showrunners for the new show.

BenDavid Grabinski, the showrunner and executive producer, will join him in this endeavor.

Grabinski directed Nickelodeon’s reboot of Are You Afraid of the Dark? and wrote for the films Skiptrace and Happily Ever After.

The duo will collaborate with Science SARU to bring the anime to life, according to THR.

Fans of O’Malley’s six-comic series may soon see a new take on it if everything goes as planned.

For those unfamiliar with Scott Pilgrim’s premise — or who haven’t read previous installments of the story — O’Malley’s comics follow a young guitarist as he battles his crush’s seven ex-boyfriends.

To win Ramona Flowers’ heart, Scott Pilgrim must defeat each of them.

And each member of the League of Evil Exes is a force to be reckoned with.

Scott Pilgrim is an ideal anime choice because it is colorful and full of video game references.

There’s a lot of dramatic action in this story, and it’s easy to imagine it being brought to life in this format.

With a great soundtrack, Netflix should have no trouble re-engaging fans.

But, with all this interest in the Scott Pilgrim universe, why hasn’t Universal’s 2010 film gotten a sequel?

Over the years, there has been much talk about a Scott Pilgrim sequel, but nothing has come of it.

Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, for example, have expressed an interest in reprising their roles on numerous occasions.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Edgar Wright even confirmed the possibility of a sequel.

What exactly took place…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.