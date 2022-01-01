The Apprentice is back, but Covid has changed the workplace – can Lord Sugar adapt?

The Apprentice has returned, but Covid has altered the workplace – will Lord Sugar be able to adjust?

The Apprentice returns this week after a two-year hiatus – but ‘business as usual’ is impossible given everything that’s happened since then, from furloughs to bailouts to working from home.

The first question will be: is anyone actually working in those masters-of-the-universe buildings as Prokofiev’s brooding ballet score blares out over the London skyscape and the famous opening to The Apprentice returns?

Carina Lepore walked out of the boardroom with Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment more than two years ago, and we all know what has happened since then.

No, not to Lepore’s bakery business (which, according to Lepore in early 2021, is battling to survive the pandemic), but to the rest of the world.

Covid has revolutionized the way people do business, bringing home working from the fringes to the mainstream.

Only 15% of employees were reported to have returned to their offices when this new series was filmed in the summer.

This number spiked in the autumn, only to plummet with the arrival of Omicron.

Meanwhile, forced idleness caused workers to question whether they were happy to be in the rat race, resulting in the “great resignation.”

Although, with three out of five workers considering a career change during lockdown, this could work in Lord Sugar’s favor.

There are more willing lambs to be slaughtered.

It’s unclear how Lord Sugar will approach the post-pandemic business world, but a press release suggests he won’t change his tone.

“Don’t think for a second that I’ve gone soft,” he says (as if we were).

“Business is tougher than it has ever been because of the pandemic, and the same is true for this process.”

You don’t get furloughed in this boardroom, you get fired.”

That’s a tasty soundbite from whoever comes up with Sugar’s punchlines, but it’s also a little heartless, given the hardship that led to the furlough in the first place.

However, it’s possible that Lord Sugar agrees with business leaders who believe the government’s benefits program has made employees lazy and picky.

The 16 new candidates design a TV ad for a cruise liner in the first episode, and future tasks include marketing an electric toothbrush to children and creating an original video.

