The Argument That Inspired “Always on My Mind” by Elvis Presley

One of Elvis Presley’s most well-known late-period songs is “Always on My Mind.”

One of the song’s writers revealed in an interview that the song was inspired by a fight he had with his girlfriend.

Before Elvis covered the song, a major country music producer artist turned it down.

“Always on My Mind” was written by Wayne Carson and was inspired by a trip Carson took to Memphis, Tennessee, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Carson was forced to extend his trip by ten days, which irritated his wife.

Carson remembered her being “pretty damned enraged” about it.

“So I tried to make her feel better.”

The call went down in rock ‘n’ roll history.

“I said, ‘Well, I know I’ve been gone a lot, but I’ve been thinking about you all the time,’ and it just hit me like a hammer,” Carson explained.

“I had to hang up on her quickly because I had to put that into a song,” I explained.

‘Always on My Mind,’ by Elvis Presley, was not the version of the song that reached number one.

a

According to Parade, Carson and his friend Tips Smallman approached country music producer Fred Foster with the song.

“Tips and I were certain it was a No.”

In the book Nashville Songwriter: The Stories Behind Country Music’s Greatest Hits, Carson says, “I only have one record.”

“You know, we were just two schoolkids with a new invention.”

I played it for Fred Foster, who said, “I don’t think the world is ready for that.” I replied, “You have to be kidding me.”

Carson was not pleased.

“I mean, we were mad,” Carson explained.

“So we flew back to Memphis, and the last thing Tips said about it was, ‘He’ll rue the day he ever turned down that song,'” I recall.

Because of one thing Elvis Presley did when he recorded songs, this singer said he was a ‘good person.’

“Always on My Mind” was covered by Elvis Presley and released as a B-side to his song “Separate Ways.”

The song reached number 20 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it stayed for a total of 12 weeks.

“Always on My Mind” was eventually included in the Elvis: 2nd to None compilation album.

Elvis Presley’s second-to-none hit…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.