The arrival of Kingpin is teased in a new Hawkeye ad.

The Arrival of Kingpin is teased in a new Hawkeye commercial.

The Kingpin of Crime is on his way to the MCU.

Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) was teased in the final moments of Hawkeye Episode 5, and it’s clear that the Marvel marketing machine understands the importance of a character like Kingpin.

The House of Ideas debuted a commercial dedicated to the villain on Sunday evening, hinting at his terrifying appearance in the Hawkeye season finale on Wednesday.

“It’s only a matter of time before the big guy gets involved,” Clint Barton, played by Jeremy Renner, says as Kingpin walks with his cane in tow.

“Vincent and his doubles would arrive under cloaks because no one could see them,” Bert, one half of the directing duo Bert and Bertie, said of D’Onofrio’s role in Episodes 5 and 6.

“We had to get them to set because we were filming in public places.”

We realized how critical it was to keep it a secret, so we decided to smuggle them in wearing black cloaks.

Vincent, as well as his doubles, because you can tell it’s Kingpin once you see his double.”

“Seeing how we keep the secrecy in this Marvel world was really fun,” Bert added.

It’s D’onofrio’s first time playing the character since three seasons of Netflix’s Daredevil.

“Standing underneath Vincent and hearing him is a completely different experience.”

Working opposite the actor, Hailee Steinfeld previously told Entertainment Weekly, “To be in his presence is really something.”

“I’ve been a long-time admirer of his work.

It’s always a dream come true to be a part of something with people you admire.

I’m looking forward to seeing how people react as it unfolds.”

Hawkeye’s first five episodes are now available to stream on Disney(plus), while Spider-Man: No Way Home is only available in theaters.

