The Athleta Edit by Simone Biles is deserving of a gold medal.

The Athleta Edit by Simone Biles Deserves a Gold Medal

With Athleta’s favorite styles, channel the GOAT.

Before heading to Tokyo for the 2021 Olympic Games, Simone Biles released a collection to help us all look and feel our best!

Through uplifting programs and honest conversations with girls and women in Athleta’s community, the four-time Olympic gold medalist and activewear brand Athleta have teamed up to inspire the next generation of change makers.

“It’s been very empowering for me to use my voice, and I’m excited to embark on this new journey with Athleta to inspire young girls and women to do the same,” Simone said.

“It’s incredibly powerful to be able to encourage young girls to reach their full potential and be a force for change.”

Simone curated an edit of her favorite Athleta pieces for girls and women that will have you doing backflips, it’s that cute! In addition to doing good ahead of her second Olympic Games, Simone curated an edit of her favorite Athleta pieces for boys and girls that will have you doing backflips, it’s that cute!

We’ve compiled a list of our favorite looks from The Simone Biles Edit so you can channel the GOAT at your next workout.

This crop top is ideal for floor exercises, hikes, cardio, or a power walk!

These cropped leggings are made of buttery soft PowervitaTM fabric, so you can jump, flip, run, or lift in comfort.

Biker shorts are always in style, and we love that they come in sizes from XXS to 3X.

This soft tank is ideal for soccer, track, tennis, and other after-school sports!

This tie-dye sweatshirt is perfect for a chilly morning run or after a sweat session.

With these bright bike shorts, you and your little one can be twins!

Pair the bike shorts with this high-neck racerback top for a complete outfit for your little one.

—This article was first published in July.

at 5 a.m. PT on Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021

