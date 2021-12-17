The Audience Reaction To A Big Moment In Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Viral

The Audience Reaction To A Big Moment In Spider-Man: No Way Home Goes Viral

The reactions of the audience to Spider-Man: No Way Home’s major moments have already gone viral.

The biggest reveals from the movie are causing a stir on TikTok and Twitter.

Fans are literally jumping out of their chairs because of what’s happening in front of them, as Wonders of Magic on TikTok posted a spoiler-free reaction to one of these scenes.

No Way Home’s biggest surprises are deserving of such praise.

Without giving anything away, this film is a genuine love letter to all previous Spider-Man films.

You’re going to have a good time if you like the Web-Slinger in any capacity.

However, if you enjoy Marvel and anything related to the franchise, you’ll have a great time.

Check out the following fan reaction:

In the run-up to this film, Tom Holland hasn’t been holding his tongue.

No Way Home, he told CinePOP, was bigger than Avengers: Endgame.

So far, the Spider-Man film has surpassed the opening weekend box office record, which is remarkable given the pandemic.

“I believe the film is bigger than Endgame,” he asserted.

“Because of its importance in cinematic history.”

The film Endgame is a work of art.

I adore Endgame, and being a part of it was a dream come true, the culmination of ten years of work that had all led up to this point.

However, this Spider-Man film has taken 20 years to make.

There are three different universes here.

No one could have imagined Sony and Marvel being able to bring them all together.

Doc Ock, the Green Goblin, the Lizard, and the Sandman are all back in one film, and it’s incredible.

“It’s absolutely incredible.”

If you aren’t trying to avoid every spoiler known to man, Spider-Man: No Way Home has a synopsis.

“With Spider-Man’s true identity revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is no longer able to distinguish between his everyday life as Peter Parker and the high stakes of being a superhero.”

When Peter seeks Doctor Strange’s assistance, the stakes rise even higher, forcing him to learn what it means to be Spider-Man.”

