The Audition Tape of Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola from ‘Jersey Shore’ Has Been Found

The Audition Tape of Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola from ‘Jersey Shore’ has been rediscovered.

Since leaving Jersey Shore, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s online presence has been minimal.

Furthermore, little information about Giancola or her time on the MTV series prior to 2017 is available.

Her Twitter account only dates from 2017, and her Facebook page doesn’t have any posts from before October 2012.

However, fans recently discovered a clip of her casting tape for Jersey Shore and have been reliving Giancola’s “pre-Rahn” “spunk” days.

Giancola’s casting tape from the MTV reality show was shared on Reddit by a fan.

“I’m known as Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ around town, but don’t let my looks fool you — I’m not that sweet,” she began.

“Full-on guidette,” she said, adding the adjectives “classy, awesome, wild, clubby, a little bit slutty.”

“When I walk into the club, all the guidettes look at me and say, ‘Damn! B****.'” Later in the video, Giancola applies lip gloss and tells her fellow guidettes, “Get your ass in gear because you ain’t seen nothing yet.”

“Looking good isn’t something I do just for the sake of looking good,” she continued.

“It’s essentially a job, a profession.”

I don’t feel good if I don’t look good.

I can’t rock it out in the club and kill it if I’m not feeling good.”

In her audition tape, Giancola also discussed her jewelry, cheetah-print heels, Ed Hardy perfume, and hair extensions.

“They increase your sex appeal,” she said of her clip-in hair, recommending that people spend “at least (dollar)200 on other hair besides your own.”

“I don’t recall the last time I asked a guy out — guys approach me,” she said, adding, “In the house, the only thing the guys have to worry about is who will get to me first.”

Fans were transported back to the first season of Jersey Shore after seeing this throwback clip of Giancola.

In a comment, one fan wrote, “Once upon a time, when Sam was carefree and full of smiles.”

“Pre-Ron Sammi,” as it’s also known.

Another fan remarked, “Wish we could’ve seen more of what single Sammi had to offer.”

Another Reddit user likened Giancola to Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and said, “She sounds like a female Situation.”

“Pompous, shallow, promiscuous, and slightly deluded yet…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.