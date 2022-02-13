The author claims Meghan Markle was once ‘put in her place’ by Kate Middleton’s staff.

Kate Middleton’s staff allegedly ‘put Meghan Markle in her place’ once, according to an author.

Many negative stories about Meghan Markle appeared in the press after she joined the royal family in 2018.

There have been reports of tensions between the Duchess of Sussex and her staff, for example.

Meghan allegedly had issues with Kate Middleton’s staff, according to a royal author.

Meghan was “put in her place” by someone who worked for Kate, according to the author.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry resigned as senior royals and relocated to the United States in early 2020.

A year later, the British newspaper The Times published a report alleging that while the duchess was still a working royal, she bullied palace staffers.

Former Sussex press secretary Jason Knauf made one claim.

Meghan allegedly caused two assistants to leave the workplace, according to an email sent by Knauf.

“I am extremely concerned that the Duchess was able to evict two PAs from the household in the last year,” Knauf wrote.

“X* was treated in an inhumane manner.”

“The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights,” Knauf continued.

She is attempting to undermine Y’s self-assurance by bullying her.

We’ve received numerous reports from people who have witnessed unacceptable behavior directed at Y.”

Meghan had “humiliated” and “completely destroyed” palace staffers, according to other sources.

Expert claims that other royals are ignoring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘Diva Demands.’

Kensington Palace sources have spoken out about an incident in which Meghan felt “put in her place” by a member of Kate Middleton’s staff, according to author Tom Quinn.

“Meghan and Harry were living in Nottingham Cottage, which is probably the only part of the house that you could genuinely say is quite small,” Quinn told the Daily Star.

“I believe that reminded Meghan that she was, in a sense, second place or runner-up.

So, when Harry and Will got together, as well as Meghan and Kate on occasion because there was tension, Meghan famously lost her cool with a member of Kate’s staff in front of Kate.”

Meghan allegedly felt a member of the Duchess of Cambridge’s staff was not “giving her the sort of attention she deserved,” according to Quinn.

“Meghan asked this person,” Quinn continued, “and I know who it was, but I can’t reveal who it was because it will…

