The Avengers Confirms Disappointing Spider-Man DLC News

Crystal Dynamics has confirmed some disappointing news about the upcoming Spider-Man DLC that will be available on November 30 for PS4 and PS5 players.

When Spider-Man was first announced as a PS4 and PS5 exclusive, it sparked outrage among Xbox, PC, and Google Stadia players who were disappointed that they would be missing out on content.

And they will miss content, but not as much as they had anticipated.

Spider-Man will not include any story missions, unlike previous DLC characters.

The game’s Gameplay Director, Philippe Therien, confirmed that there will be no Spider-Man Story missions.

This, according to Therien, was always the plan from the start.

“We want to focus our efforts on content that everyone can enjoy,” Therien told IGN. “We chose to focus a lot of our energy on the Klaw raid that’s coming up at the same time.”

All of the content is playable by Spider-Man, but we’ll release a piece of content that works across all platforms.

That was a decision made from the beginning.”

Of course, because Spider-Man is free, players have little reason to complain, but that hasn’t stopped the criticism.

Crystal Dynamics, on the other hand, isn’t going to budge on this position right now.

We’re not sure why this information wasn’t released sooner, like when the character was announced or the release date was revealed.

It should have been, but it was more than likely trying to avoid a public relations disaster for as long as possible.

Marvel’s Avengers is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, and Google Stadia.

