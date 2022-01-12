The average British person nags someone three times a day; here are the top 30 things that make us nag.

The average British person nags someone three times per day, and here are the top 30 things that make us nag.

Turning off lights, tidying things away, and having the TV on too loudly are among the top 30 things we constantly nag others about, according to researchers.

According to a survey of 2,000 adults conducted by comparethemarket.com, seven out of ten adults believe that all they do is nag their loved ones to get things done, wishing they would stop leaving clothes on the floor, dishes strewn about the house, and shoes strewn about.

Other complaints include failure to turn off the television, excessive heating, and overflowing trash cans.

The average person claims to nag at least three times per day, despite the fact that 72% admit to bothering others when they could be doing something else.

While nearly half of all adults (43%) claim to be the primary ‘nagger’ in their home.

People nag their families about turning down the television, not replacing the toilet paper, and walking past things on the stairs that need to be carried up.

Making the beds, never recycling, and leaving the toilet seat up are some of the other annoyances.

When it comes to life admin, as many as 83 percent of adults have had to nag themselves to get these personal tasks done, with nearly a quarter delaying their home insurance for a month or longer.

In addition, 31% want to improve their outgoings and spend less this year, while 29% will re-evaluate their financial situation in 2022.

Almost a quarter of people will use January as a fresh start to re-evaluate their expenses.

Surprisingly, 62% of people have put off a task after being nagged on purpose in order to irritate the person who is bothering them.

While 30% of those polled say they have to bug their kids the most to get things done.

Because 48% don’t mind being’reminded,’ and 54% believe humans are hardwired to need to be nudged, nagging could be seen as a positive way to check things off the list.

“While being nagged or having that nagging feeling can be annoying at times, it happens for the greater good,” Ursula Gibbs, director at comparethemarket.com, explained.

“It can often be the catalyst for getting something useful done that you’ve been putting off for a long time, whether it’s around the house or personal admin.”

1. Turning off light fixtures

2. Generally cleaning up after themselves

3. Putting things back in the wrong spot

4. An excessively loud television

[…]

