A new study has revealed the global average number of sexual partners that men have.

The data revealed that British men are not the world’s sleaziest, which may surprise some of us.

According to research conducted by Manual, a men’s mental health platform, British men have sex with an average of 9.8 partners over the course of their lives.

In a study of 35 countries, they were ranked 16th for the number of sexual partners.

Turkey topped the list with 14.5, followed by Australia with 13.3.

New Zealand came in second with 13.2, and Iceland and South Africa rounded out the top five with 13 and 12.5 partners, respectively.

Poland was at the bottom of the scale with a score of 6, while Malaysia and Germany both had 5.8 partners.

Slovakia came in second with 5.4 points, China third with 3.1, and India last with three points.

According to the data, UK men lose their virginity on average at the age of 18.3 years.

Iceland had the youngest age at 15.6, which was followed by Denmark at 16.1, Sweden at 16.2, and Norway at 16 and 6 months.

Meanwhile, Malaysian men lost their virginity at the most advanced age of 23, followed by India at 22.9 and China at 22.1.

“While people in some countries appear to have more sexual partners than others, it is important not to compare yourself to these figures,” Dr Earim Chaudry, Medical Director of Manual, which conducted the survey, said.

“Safe, consensual sex should always be practiced, and a man’s level of satisfaction with his sex life is unrelated to the number of sexual partners he has.”

“Our research shows that the age at which men lose their virginity varies around the world,” said Dr. Earim Chaudry.

We can see that the average age is lower in places with a more liberal stance on sex, such as many European countries.

“While there are differences between countries, it is important to remember that men should only have sex when they are ready.”

