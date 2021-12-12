The Awakening I Had When I Discovered I Was Actually Miranda from Sex and the City

The Awakening I Had When I Discovered I Was a Miranda from Sex and the City

Adulthood hit me hard, and I realized I’m a total Miranda, after spending my teenage and college years convinced I was a Charlotte.

For Gen Z readers who may have missed this cultural trend, being labeled “the Miranda” of a friend group had a completely negative connotation.

It meant you were outgoing, unsuitable for dating, and lacked chic style.

This explains why I identified as a Charlotte (played by Kristin Davis) for the first 23 years of my life.

Pearls, headbands, Chanel knockoffs, and the desire to marry a wealthy lawyer or doctor characterized my formative years.

As I grew older, however, I realized that I desired more than an Upper East Side apartment and a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel for a sidekick.

So I dove headfirst into my career, which included a brief stint in public relations, and discovered that I enjoy working.

Every day, I feed my soul by waking up and going to work.

No, I’m serious.

That’s right.

Of course, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha (Kim Cattrall), and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) were all career-driven women, so that didn’t help me categorize myself.

Instead, it was my post-college interactions with friends and significant others that confirmed what I already knew: I am a Miranda, and I am proud of it.

Miranda may not always have had the best bedside manner (“He’s just not that into you,” she once told a group of strangers, “So, move on”), but she isn’t afraid to be honest.

Who can forget Miranda berating Carrie for agreeing to have lunch with Big (Chris Noth)? I know I can’t because I’ve done something similar.

I was once frustrated by a friend’s constant backsliding with a toxic ex, much like Miranda in that season three scene.

Years of on-again, off-again behavior had worn me down to the point where I couldn’t stand hearing about it any longer.

So I decided to list all of the red flags the suitor had displayed throughout their tumultuous relationship.

And, as if channeling the red-headed lawyer herself, I delivered my argument vehemently and loudly, much to my friend’s chagrin.

In retrospect, I should have kept my thoughts to myself and let my friend go on her own romantic adventure.

However, at the…

