The Baby Album of Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s Son Adonis: Pictures

Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s son Adonis was born in October 2017 and made his social media debut two years later.

“I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite,” the rapper wrote alongside photos of himself and the toddler in March 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“You are hiding a child Let that boy come home Deadbeat motherf–ka, playin’ border control,” Pusha T rapped in “The Story of Adidon,” revealing Drake was a father for the first time in May 2018.

The rapper from “God’s Plan” confirmed the news a month later.

“Yesterday morning was crazy I had to come to terms with the fact that it’s not a maybe That s–t is in stone, sealed and signed She ain’t my lover like Billie Jean, but the kid is mine,” the Degrassi alum rapped in June 2018’s “March 14.”

“All it takes is one time,” [my mother]Sandi used to say, “and all it took was one time S–t, we only met two times, two times.”

“Fairytales are saved for the bedtime stories I tell you now I don’t want you to worry about whose house you live at Or who loves you more or who’s not there Who did what to who ‘fore you got here,” the Canadian star continued.

In December 2019, the Grammy winner explained why he kept quiet about Brussaux’s birth.

“To be honest with you, I did a DNA test for my son and it came back to us saying the DNA test got ruined in transit and they couldn’t be 100 percent sure that that was my son or not,” he said during an episode of the “Rap Radar” podcast.

“I was in a weird pending situation where I didn’t want to go tell the world that that wasn’t my son.”

Drake says he has “no desire” to mend his relationship with Pusha T.

“He told the world that the biggest artist in the world at the time has a kid he hasn’t told you about,” the American Music Award winner explained at the time.

