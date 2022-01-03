The Baby Album of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s Daughter Khai: Family Photos

Khai, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s baby album: Family Photos

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, who are new parents, have been documenting their daughter’s sweetest moments since she arrived.

The model was pregnant with her and the One Direction member’s first child, according to Us Weekly in April 2020, and she confirmed the news later that month.

In September 2020, Hadid and her husband welcomed their first child, a girl.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful,” the “Dusk Till Dawn” singer wrote alongside a photo of his baby’s hand on Twitter.

“It would be impossible for me to put into words how I am feeling right now.”

The love I have for this tiny human is unfathomable to me.

I’m thankful to have met her, proud to call her my sister, and excited for the future we’ll share.”

“Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world,” Hadid wrote on Instagram at the time.

“I’m so smitten.”

After two months, the Los Angeles native went back to modeling.

“I’d say get back to work, but being a mamma is a job like no otherrrr,” Hadid captioned an Instagram Story selfie from December 2020.

“WELCOME BACK TO THE OFFICE”

One month prior, a source told Us exclusively that the Victoria’s Secret Angel had put her career on hold to focus on motherhood.

“[She’s been] turning down business opportunities so she can spend the first year with her baby,” an insider told the publication in October.

“When it comes to mothering, Gigi is a natural.

She’s incredibly kind and compassionate, and it shows in the way she raises her children.

[She] has embraced motherhood wholeheartedly and is relishing every moment of it.”

“Zayn and Gigi’s relationship is better than ever,” the source continued, “in terms of their communication [and]the time they spend together.” The couple, who have dated on and off since 2015, have become “closer than ever.”

Various reports claimed that Malik had an altercation with the model’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, in October 2021.

Shortly after the news broke, the “Vibez” singer issued a statement on Twitter about a fight he had with a “partner’s” family member.

“As you are all aware, I am a private individual who aspires to create a.

