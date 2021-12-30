The baby album of Malcom Munn, Olivia Munn, and John Mulaney: Family Photos

Family Photos, Malcom Munn, Olivia Munn, and John Mulaney’s baby album

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney welcomed their first child, Malcom, into the world quietly in November 2021, and began sharing photos of the little one the following month.

The couple’s baby boy arrived three months after Mulaney confirmed Munn’s pregnancy news during a Late Night With Seth Meyers appearance in December 2021, according to Us Weekly.

In September 2021, the Saturday Night Live alum revealed to Seth Meyers, “We’re having a baby together.”

“I was nervous as I was about to break the news! Olivia and this baby have saved me from myself in this early stage of my recovery [from drug addiction].”

Munn gushed about her pregnancy for the first time in the same week, telling Access that she felt “really good” about becoming a mother.

“The outpouring of love and support has been incredible,” the Oklahoma native told the outlet.

“There’s a big mom tribe that shows up.”

I’d heard about it before, but they really show up in force this time.

There’s also a fantastic father tribe; everyone who shows up is incredibly supportive, which means a lot to me.”

“I’ve actually been really surprised, people tell me that your dogs can pick up on those kinds of things, but they’ve been walking over my stomach,” the Predator star said, adding that her dogs “don’t care” about her baby bump.

…”

After Mulaney’s six-year marriage to Anna-Marie Tendler ended in May 2021, news broke that she and Mulaney were dating.

According to a source who spoke to Us exclusively, the couple was “going strong” by the following month.

“She’s been sneaking into some of his shows and really enjoying them.”

Olivia is completely enamored with him.

[He] is ecstatic.

Olivia makes John laugh, and he thinks she is extremely intelligent.

They share a dry sense of humour.”

Munn previously told HuffPost Live that she was “obsessed” with Mulaney after meeting him at the wedding of a mutual friend.

In a 2015 interview, the former Daily Show correspondent said, “Oh, my gosh, do you and [Tendler] want to go have dinner or something and hang out?”

“At first, it was cool,” says the narrator.

