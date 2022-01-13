The Baby Album of Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols: Photos

Maralee Nichols and Tristan Thompson’s son was born in December 2021, and the model has been showing off their baby boy ever since.

In the same month, it was revealed that the personal trainer had filed a paternity lawsuit in 2021.

According to the documents, the child was conceived in March while the NBA player was dating Khloé Kardashian.

“In the year 2020, I met Tristan at a party at his home in Encino, California.

In a statement, the Texas native said, “He told me he was single and coparenting.”

“If I had thought Tristan was in a relationship, I would never have gotten involved with him.”

… Tristan has not provided any financial assistance to me during my pregnancy or the birth of our child.

My son’s expenses have been paid in full by me.

I didn’t ask Tristan for money, and I didn’t take any that was offered to me.”

The new mother stated that she was “choosing to embrace being a mother and doing the best” for her child.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” Thompson wrote on Instagram Stories the following month, confirming that he is the father of Nichols’ child.

I’m looking forward to raising our son amicably now that paternity has been established.

I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed both publicly and privately throughout this ordeal.”

In a subsequent slide, the athlete apologized to Kardashian.

In January 2022, the Canada native wrote, “Khloé, you don’t deserve this.”

“You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation I’ve put you through.

You don’t deserve to be treated the way I have over the years.

My actions certainly do not reflect how I feel about you.

I adore and respect you.

Whatever you may believe.

“Please accept my heartfelt apologies once again.”

Thompson has a daughter named True with Kardashian and a son named Prince with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

In January 2022, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum “will never take him back romantically after learning about his cheating,” and that his paternity scandal “was the final straw.”

“Tristan wants to make,” the Sacramento Kings player said, according to the source.

