‘The Bachelor’ 2022: Who Is Genevieve Parisi, Clayton Echard’s Cast Member? Instagram, Age, Job, and More

Who is Genevieve Parisi, Clayton Echard’s cast member on ‘The Bachelor’ 2022? Instagram, age, job, and more

Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor 2022 premiered in January.

3, and viewers got to meet the 30 women vying for a chance at love.

Drama reigned supreme in the premiere, from Claire Heilig’s declaration of hatred for Clayton to Salley Carson’s rejection of his first rose.

Genevieve Parisi, on the other hand, was unaffected.

Here’s everything you need to know about her, including her Instagram, age, profession, and potential spoilers for her season with Clayton.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains potential spoilers for The Bachelor 2022, involving Genevieve Parisi and Clayton Echard.]

Genevieve’s bio on ABC’s website for The Bachelor 2022 describes her as “ambitious, confident, and persistent,” adding, “When she wants something, there isn’t much that can stop her from going for it.”

Her ideal man is someone who will respect her independence while also keeping her laughing.

When she’s ‘bro-ing out’ with the guys, she wants someone who won’t be afraid to admit when they’re wrong or change their personality.

They must also have a positive relationship with their mother and be able to communicate deeply and meaningfully with her.

Genevieve is looking for a passionate man who can flirt with her long after their first date and make their love last.”

Genevieve was born in Massachusetts but now lives in Los Angeles, California.

Clayton is a St. Louis native who grew up in the Midwest.

Louis is the name of a fictional character.

Fans will have to wait and see if the two of them are willing to work through any issues that may arise due to their separation.

[email protected] as a guest on (hashtag)TheBachelor?! YES! Tune in Monday at 87c on ABC to see her! pic.twitter.comfGZoRocDlB

Cassidy Timbrooks of ‘The Bachelor’ 2022: Instagram, Age, Job, and More About Clayton Echard’s Cast Member

Genevieve is a 26-year-old bartender in Los Angeles.

Genevieve’s fans who want to learn more about her private life are in luck.

Genevieve’s Twitter handle is @GenParisi, and her account is open to the public.

Her Instagram page features photos of her wearing her favorite bikinis.

Images from her time on The Bachelor show her with Clayton.

Bachelor Nation, are you ready???

TONIGHT at 87c on ABC and streaming on Hulu, watch Clayton’s journey as (hashtag)TheBachelor! pic.twitter.comkNPIO7DIA1

Super-sleuth from the Bachelor franchise,

.@ziwe as a guest on #TheBachelor?! YES PLEASE. Tune in Monday at 8/7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/fGZoRocDlB — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 7, 2022