‘The Bachelor’ 2022: Who Is Jane Paik, Clayton Echard’s Cast Member? Instagram, Age, Job, and More

Who Is Jane Paik, Clayton Echard's Cast Member on 'The Bachelor' 2022?

Season 26 of The Bachelor will premiere on ABC on January 3.

Jane Paik is one of the female competitors vying for Clayton Echard’s affections.

What will make audiences and the bachelor root for Jane as 31 women compete for a chance at love with Clayton?

Jane is from Los Angeles, according to her The Bachelor bio on ABC’s website.

Clayton’s home state of Missouri is a long way away.

It raises the question of how the two will connect.

Jane’s profile states that she “wants to find a man who is just as passionate about building a successful career for themselves as she is,” and that she is “done with F Boys” and is looking for a man with whom she can settle down and start a family.

Jane isn’t afraid to take risks and appears to be a good match for Clayton.

Clayton’s bio describes him as a “throwback romantic who isn’t afraid to put himself out there for love.” Jane and Clayton both prioritize starting a family over dating.

Will Clayton, on the other hand, fall in love with Jane?

Jane’s The Bachelor bio states that she is 33 years old.

According to her LinkedIn profile, the Season 26 contestant works as a Social Media Director for Cousins Maine Lobster, a successful food franchise.

Her profile also explains how the company she works for rose to national prominence following its appearance on ABC’s Shark Tank.

Her bachelor’s degree in communications and media studies from Loyola Marymount University.

Jane’s Instagram handle is @janeoliviapaik if you want to learn more about The Bachelor contestant.

Jane’s Instagram account is full of charming photos of the contestant, ranging from nights out to professional modeling shoots.

Jane’s younger brother, sister, and mother will also be visible to fans.

Jane from The Bachelor recently posted…

