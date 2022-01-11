‘The Bachelor’ 2022: Who Is Sarah Hamrick, Clayton Echard’s Cast Member? Instagram, Age, Job, and More

Sarah Hamrick, Clayton Echard’s Cast Member on ‘The Bachelor’ 2022: Who Is She? Instagram, Age, Job, and More

The Bachelor 2022 debuted in January.

3, and fans are already raving about some of Clayton Echard’s female cast members.

Sarah Hamrick was the first woman out of the limo in the premiere, and she was one of the lucky ladies vying for Clayton’s heart.

In a gleaming gold gown, she drew Clayton’s attention, but there’s more to learn about her.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sarah, including her Instagram account, age, job, and more.

[Warning: This article may contain spoilers for Sarah Hamrick and Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor 2022.]

Sarah didn’t have the most glamorous entrance of all the women seeking love on The Bachelor 2022, but she did have the good fortune of meeting Clayton first.

Sarah gave Clayton a small tiger token to “remind him of home” because their former college mascots were tigers.

Sarah “loves spending time with her family, going to the spa, and growing the nonprofit she founded to support adopted children,” according to her bio on ABC’s website for The Bachelor 2022.

Sarah describes herself as a hopeless romantic who is ready to meet her match.

Her ideal man is naturally respectful, easygoing, and spontaneous.

He’ll enjoy co-hosting dinner parties with her, giving her long hugs, and sharing her love of Valentine’s Day.

Sarah claims that she “falls hard and fast” when she falls.

Clayton grew up in St. Louis, while Sarah lives in New York City.

Missouri’s capital is St. Louis.

It remains to be seen whether her big-city lifestyle will be too much for Clayton’s small-town vibe.

Clayton, on the other hand, is known to enjoy spending time with his family on Lake St.

Louis enjoys activities such as tubing and skiing.

Is Sarah willing to forego her fast-paced lifestyle in order to help Clayton?

On (hashtag)TheBachelor, there’s still a lot to come this season.

Sarah, who is 23 years old, is one of The Bachelor 2022’s younger women.

Her position as a Wealth Management Advisor is listed in her ABC bio.

Sarah competed in a variety of beauty pageants in her younger years, winning titles such as