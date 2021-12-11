The Bachelor curse has claimed the lives of beloved past stars, who died of suicide, overdoses, and horrific accidents.

The Bachelor curse has claimed the lives of beloved past stars through suicide, overdoses, and tragic accidents.

Bachelors and Bachelorettes have been handing out roses to potential suitors on prime time television for nearly 20 years.

Some of the relationships have blossomed, while others have sadly failed due to a variety of factors.

However, beneath the rose’s bloom lies a thorny history of tragedies, including the shocking and untimely deaths of several contestants after their time on the show came to an end.

Do you recall any of the contestants who passed away suddenly since then?

Gia Allemand was a former Bachelorette contestant who appeared on Jake Pavelka’s season.

Jake’s final three contestants included the former Long Island swimsuit model, but she was eliminated in week 7.

Gia was admitted to University Hospital in New Orleans on August 12, 2013, after attempting suicide by tying a vacuum cleaner cord around her neck.

On the second floor of her apartment, one end of the cord was discovered tied to the handrail.

The other end was still connected to the powerful vacuum at the bottom of the stairs.

Two days after being declared brain dead, the former television personality was taken off life support.

Dr. In a 2014 interview, he said:

Donna Micheletti, Gia’s mother, said her daughter’s severe premenstrual syndrome clouded her judgment and likely contributed to her suicide.

“She wasn’t depressed,” Donna stated.

She’d get insecure and go to a dark place when it was that time of the month, and she’d feel like no one cared… it just snowballed.”

Gia was 29 years old when she died.

In 2011, Christy Caserta was a contestant on Brad Womack’s season of The Bachelor, but she was eliminated on the first night.

The lawyer passed out in a Florida training class in October 2018.

Her classmates assumed she had a seizure when they noticed her unresponsive.

After several failed attempts to save her, first responders transported her to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her cause of death was determined to be an enlarged heart and hyperthyroidism just a few months later, in January 2019.

Christy was 38 years old when she died.

Tyler Gwozdz, a Bachelorette hopeful, died in January 2020 after a suspected heroin overdose.

On season 15, Tyler competed for Hannah Brown’s heart and received the first one-on-one date with her.

After three weeks, he abruptly left the show, telling Hannah and the other men that he “had to leave.”

“Tyler G had to leave, which is upsetting because I really enjoyed my date with him,” she said to the cameras.

Tyler had been addicted for more than a year, according to The Sun.

